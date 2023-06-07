Viewers all saying the same thing about Jane McDonald as she replaces Schofe as Soap Awards host

Jane McDonald hosted the Soap Awards on Saturday (June 3) and the show aired on ITV last night (Tuesday, June 6).

Fans all had the same thing to say as Jane replaced Phillip Schofield as the show’s host – with many issuing ITV with a desperate plea.

Jane hosted the show last night (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald hosts Soap Awards

Last week, it was announced that Jane would be replacing Phillip Schofield as the host of the British Soap Awards. Phillip had previously hosted the awards along with Fern Britton in 2006. In 2008, he became the show’s solo host.

“Oh my god….everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I’ve been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders, and Emmerdale, so this is just a dream come true. I can’t wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them – roll on the awards, I can’t wait!” she said at the time.

On Saturday, Jane wowed on the red carpet in a red velvet gown, before switching to a sparkly number to host the show.

Jane was very popular with viewers (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Jane McDonald hosting the Soap Awards

It’s safe to say that Jane’s debut hosting the Soap Awards went down a treat with fans.

“Jane McDonald should have been hosting the British Soap Awards all along,” one fan tweeted. “Jane McDonald at the soap awards was so perfectly placed it’s baffling we’ve had to deal with Phil Schofe all these years making it about him. MORE JANE,” another said.

“I think Jane McDonald is doing a sterling job hosting the soap awards. It feels personal, like watching a friend. 100% professional yet 100% relatable. Good job Jane!!!!” a third gushed.

“I love how Jane McDonald sweeps in and hosts the #SoapAwards like she was always meant to do it,” another said.

“You are the Yorkshire Madonna,” a fifth told the star on Instagram.

Fans want Jane on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Viewers call for Jane to replace Phillip on This Morning

Meanwhile, viewers have also called for Jane to replace Phillip on This Morning.

Upon hearing the news she’d be replacing him at the Soap Awards, many called for her to take his spot on This Morning too.

“A far better choice and I vote for Jane McDonald to host This Morning too!” one fan tweeted. “Jane McDonald should be fronting #ThisMorning as well,” another said.

“It would be great if Jane could do This Morning. She’d be a natural if her shows are anything to go by,” a third wrote. “Pity she’s not replacing him on This Morning. Would love to see her fronting that show,” another said.

Read more: Josie Gibson issues emotional message to Holly Willoughby amid backlash over their relationship on This Morning

The British Soap Awards 2023 is available on ITVX now.

So what do you think about it all? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.