ITV viewers call for Jane McDonald to take over from Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Following the dramatic departure of Phillip Schofield from This Morning and all ITV programmes, fans have been demanding that the national treasure Jane McDonald should take over his job.

The former Loose Women panellist will be replacing him as host of The British Soap Awards this weekend. But, it seems viewers want to see more of Jane as they are keen for her to be a permanent host on This Morning.

Phillip announced in a statement last week that he was no longer going to be a part of the ITV family due to lying about an “unwise but not illegal relationship” with a younger colleague. Ever since his exit, viewers have been keen for a replacement. Could it be Jane?

Jane McDonald will replace Phillip at the British Soap Awards (Credit: Splash News)

Fans want Jane McDonald to replace Phillip Schofield

Fans were ecstatic to hear Jane would be taking over from Phil at the Soap Awards, and it’s made many This Morning fans put her forward for Phil’s spot on the sofa. One person wrote: “A far better choice and I vote for Jane McDonald to host This Morning too!” A second person added: “Jane McDonald should be fronting #ThisMorning as well.”

A third person added: “It would be great if Jane could do This Morning. She’d be a natural if her shows are anything to go by.” A fourth fan added: “Pity she’s not replacing him on This Morning. Would love to see her fronting that show.”

#ThisMorning we need Jane To host the show full time permanently pic.twitter.com/HgWaD1eynr — UKTV Forever 📺 (@UKTVForever) June 1, 2023

Another fan said Jane would “save” This Morning amid reports of advertisers pulling out. They wrote: “Jane McDonald is the only one who can save This Morning. ITV, you know what to do.” A second fan agreed: “Only if to finish the programme she performs a song themed to the main items of the day. On that foam UK map on the water.”

Holly Willoughby is set to return on June 5 (Credit: YouTube)

Fans have continued to call for Holly Willoughby to go

As fans have continued to call for Holly Willoughby to leave This Morning, they’ve also shared who should join Jane on the sofa. One person confessed their This Morning dream team. They wrote: “What we want now is Jane McDonald and Rylan Clark. What a great combination!” A fourth fan agreed: “Get Jane McDonald on that sofa with Craig Doyle or Dermot O’Leary.”

Get rid of Holly and put Jane McDonald in her place, perfect.

Another person added: “Get rid of Holly and put Jane McDonald in her place, perfect. If Jane was on there I would watch.” “I reckon Jane Mcdonald could be a good choice as the new face on This Morning. Holly has to step aside,” another said.

Holly Willoughby is set to return to This Morning after her extended mid-term break on June 5. But could Jane join her on the sofa next? Fans definitely want her to…

