Carol McGiffin blasts ‘arrogant’ ITV bosses and declares This Morning is ‘way too tainted to go on’

After news of This Morning host Phillip Schofield’s affair with a younger man, Carol McGiffin has revealed her thoughts on the future of the show.

The former Loose Women star, 63, appeared on GB News with Dan Wootton last night (June 1).

Speaking to Dan, Carol said that she believes ITV bosses knew about the affair and that This Morning is “too tainted” to go on.

Carol McGiffin on ITV and future of This Morning

The presenter speculated: “I’m pretty certain that [Phillip] is trying to take the fall for them all. And the way I see it, they’re so arrogant. Most TV bosses are the same. They’re really arrogant.

“They think they’re invincible and they just think ‘right, let’s just carry on, move along, put Holly [Willoughby] back on the show, let’s just get back to normal and everything will be alright. Phillip’s apologised and it’s all going to be okay’, but it’s not going to be okay.”

Speaking on GB News’ panel, she also said: “I think genuinely that This Morning, this show can’t go on. I think it’s way too tainted.” She went on to say that although the show doesn’t need to be axed, it needs to be rested and revamped. “Everybody’s getting really angry and annoyed with Phillip rather than the people who are responsible for the covering this thing up,” Carol also alleged.

Carol McGiffin on Phillip

Speaking to Dan, Carol also opened up about Phillip’s relationship with her and her fellow Loose Women presenters.

She said: “I don’t know anybody who’s actually ever said out loud that they really like Phillip. I don’t think he was liked by any of the Loose Women. I never heard anybody there say that they actually like him. No one ever really had a good word for him.”

After watching an old clip of Phillip interrupting Ruth Langsford during a This Morning handover to Loose Women, Carol added that Phillip was “dismissive”.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

