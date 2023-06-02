Phillip Schofield has told the BBC that he “knows how Caroline Flack felt” as he admits he has considered taking his own life.

Caroline died by suicide in February 2020. She had stood down from her Love Island job amid allegations of assault against her then partner.

Now Phillip has revealed if it wasn’t for his daughters, Molly, 29, and Ruby, 27, he “wouldn’t be here”.

Phillip Schofield admitted he considered taking his own life last week (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield tells BBC: ‘I know how Caroline Flack felt’

During his interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan, Phillip credited his grown-up daughters with “saving his life”.

He told the interviewer: “My girls saved my life. They haven’t left me for a moment. They’ve been by my side every moment because they’re scared to let me out of their sight. What is that like for daughters to have to go with something like that? And they said to me: ‘Don’t you dare do this on our watch. We’re supposed to be looking after you.'”

‘Don’t you dare do this on our watch. We’re supposed to be looking after you.’

Phillip added: “If my girls hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here, because I don’t see my future.”

Caroline Flack took her own life in February 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

‘If my daughters hadn’t been there I wouldn’t be here’

Speaking about suicidal thoughts that he had last week, Phillip said: “How much do you want a man to take, and are you truly only happy when he’s dead? And this is how Caroline Flack felt. And it didn’t stop. I know I’ve done something wrong and I’ve owned up to doing something wrong.”

He also said: “Last week, if my daughters hadn’t been there then I wouldn’t be here. I know that’s a selfish point of view. But you come to a point where you just think, how much are you supposed to take?”

Read more: Phillip Schofield issues public apology to Holly Willoughby

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.