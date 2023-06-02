Phillip Schofield sends public apology to Holly Willoughby as he confirms friendship is over

Holly Willoughby has suffered a tough few weeks as speculation about a feud with former best friend Phillip Schofield culminated in him confessing to a ‘deceitful’ affair.
Last Friday, Schofield issued a statement saying he had lied to friends, colleagues and bosses about his relationship with a young runner on This Morning.
Yet many viewers could not believe that Holly was not aware of what had been going on.
Amidst fierce backlash against her, as well as Schofield, Holly dashed out her own stinging statement on Saturday evening, writing: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news.
“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”
But calls for Holly, 42, to also quit This Morning have continued this week – from viewers and celebrities such as Eamonn Holmes alike.
‘I have to take a step back from this’
Now, Schofield has spoken out to defend his one-time best friend in an interview with The Sun, admitting: “I’ve lost my best friend. I let her down (Holly).
“Holly did not know (about the romance). And she was one of the first texts that I sent, to say, ‘I am so, so sorry that I lied to you.
“She didn’t reply and I understand why she didn’t reply, as well. So yeah. If anyone is in any way linking Holly to this; that is absolutely, wholly untrue.
“Quite rightly, she is going to take a step back and think, ‘I have to step back from this’, and I understand that completely.
Holly is currently sunning herself in Portugal – where she often holidayed with her former best pal – with her close family, including her mum and older sister, Kelly.
Holly’s comeback
She will return to This Morning on Monday, June 5 and will co-host with a mix of stars, including Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.
ITV is yet to confirm whether it will replace Schofield’s role – and who would fill his shoes.
