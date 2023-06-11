A Dancing On Ice star claims to have ‘confronted’ show host Phillip Schofield over relationship rumours.

Phillip, 61, resigned from ITV after admitting to an affair with a younger man. He fronted This Morning for over twenty years, with Holly Willoughby as his regular co-host since 2009.

That presenting partnership also extended to skating show Dancing On Ice. Phil and Holly were cast together on the ITV series when it first launched in 2006 until 2011.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby co-hosted Dancing On Ice together for several years, as well as This Morning (Credit: DOI YouTube)

After that, Phillip and Christine Lampard co-hosted until 2014. But when DOI was brought back after a four-year hiatus in 2018, Holly was back with Phillip once again.

However, according to The Sun today (Sunday June 11), another longtime DOI regular reached out to Phillip concerning online speculation after Phil came out as gay to Holly during an episode of This Morning in February 2020.

Ex Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner pictured with DOI co-star Phillip Schofield in 2017 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dancing On Ice: Phillip Schofield news

Former Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner reportedly “first started to hear whispers” about Phillip in 2020, around the same time his revelation on This Morning.

According to The Sun, Jason sent Phil a private message on Twitter. He is said to have explained to the tabloid: “I went into a bit of a tailspin. I said, ‘I know this is a very difficult moment for you and I support you in your decision to come out, but I also feel that I need to ask you about certain rumours that are going around online and are you aware of them?’.”

Jason left DOI in 2019 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

He alleges Phil replied to the direct message, with one word: “Seriously?”

It was very dismissive and that made me uneasy.

Jason added: “That was it. It was very dismissive and that made me uneasy because I thought, ‘I’ve reached out to you very authentically’, and it kind of really [blank]ed me off.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Dancing On Ice, ITV, and Phillip Schofield for comment.

