Phillip Schofield breaks silence on TV future following claims about ‘career rebuilding next job’

In Phillip Schofield news, the ex This Morning star has broken his silence on his TV future following claims about his ‘next job’.

Phillip, 61, resigned from ITV after fronting the daytime series for over 20 years following his admission to an affair with a younger man.

Earlier this month he told the BBC: “I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart. I have lost everything.”

However, one pundit reckons Phillip could make a telly comeback at some point in the future. And Phillip’s lawyer is reported to have responded to the speculation about where he could pop up on the box next.

Phillip Schofield was the face of This Morning for ITV across two decades (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Phillip Schofield news

PR expert Andy Barr told the Daily Star yesterday (Saturday June 10) that he reckons Phil could turn up on TalkTV. However, he suggested Phillip may need to fulfil one particular condition before he does so.

“TalkTV could be the career rebuilding platform that Schofield needs right now,” the expert observer claimed.

“If the current media spotlight reveals no new allegations, then this is entirely recoverable for him. And TalkTV could be the perfect place for him to start again in a high profile media environment.”

Mr Barr also suggested Phillip should take some time away from the spotlight before any attempt to “start again”.

I think the public will expect him to have a career break before announcing his comeback.

“I think the public will expect him to have a career break before announcing his comeback,” he added.

However, according to the Mirror, Phillip’s lawyer has responded to the claims.

They are reported to have told the tabloid about whether Phil is set to return to broadcasting with TalkTV: “Absolutely not as far as I know.”

‘I have to talk about television in the past tense’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘What am I going to do with my days?’

In his recent interview with the BBC, Phillip said he believed his “career is over” amid the fallout.

“What am I going to do with my days?” he wondered.

“I see nothing ahead of me but blackness, sadness, regret, remorse and guilt. I did something very wrong, and then I lied about it consistently.”

ED! has approached representatives for Phillip Schofield for comment.

Read more: The real reason for Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield rift revealed?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.