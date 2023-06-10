The real reason for Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield rift revealed?

The alleged real reason for the feud between Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield has been revealed.

Eamonn and Phillip haven’t been on the best of terms in recent years. Furthermore, following Phillip’s This Morning departure, Eamonn hasn’t been shy about speaking out against the star.

Phillip recently stepped down from ITV and admitted to having an affair with a much younger colleague.

The real reason for Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield

Speaking to MailOnline, an insider has claimed that the former This Morning stars’ rift stems from their differences in pay and that Eamonn felt that he was the only real journalist on This Morning.

The source said: “It was unjust that Schofield was not only above him in the hierarchy, but paid so much more than him.

“Eamonn was said to be on around £150,000 a year for his one-day-a-week presenting role, while Holly and Phil were on more than £700,000 for their four days.”

The source also claimed that Phillip and Holly Willoughby were seen as the stars, while Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford viewed as the B team.

This Morning drama

“[Eamonn] thought he treated the lower-down people on the show very badly,” the insider added.

“He says that [Phillip and Holly] were rude, cold and poisonous towards him which he still cannot understand.

“Eamonn’s view is Holly and Phil always thought they were way above the audience, and way above Eamonn and Ruth — and they were wrong on both counts.”

Phillip stepped down from hosting This Morning after presenting the show since 2002. After his departure, he slammed reports of This Morning having a toxic atmosphere.

He wrote on social media: “Now I no longer work on This Morning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

“This Morning is the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there, there was no toxicity.”

