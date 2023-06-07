Eamonn Holmes caught on camera saying something he shouldn’t on GB News with Isabel Webster

Eamonn Holmes and his GB News co-host have been caught swearing on TV while thinking they were off-air.

Yesterday morning (June 6) he was hosting his breakfast show alongside Isabel Webster when the show went to an advert break. After it returned, they were both caught swearing as they seemed to not realise they were back on air.

Isabel said: “I’m a [bleep], if only they knew… Pussycat me.” And then, Eamonn was checking his script and muttered: “Now, how the [bleep] do I get home today?”

Viewers could then hear a shriek off-camera before their microphones were muted. And the pair then learned that they were back on air. Eamonn said to Isabel: “Are you sure we’re on air? Would be nice if somebody spoke to us.”

They quickly apologised to viewers for their mistake, before getting back into the show.

Eamonn and Isabel quickly apologised for their mistake (Credit: GB News/YouTube)

Eamonn and Isabel on GB News

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter, and seemed to find plenty of humour in the blunder. One joked: “Just watching that lovely Eamonn & Isabel on GB News, now choking on my cornflakes and clutching my pearls.”

Forget the Schofield soap opera – tune in to GBTalkTV to watch Eamonn and Isabel telling it like it is.

Another opined: “Forget the Schofield soap opera – tune in to GB News to watch Eamonn and Isabel telling it like it is,” while a third said: “Eamonn and Isabel were fairly caught out there! Tut tut!! Hope Eamonn gets home okay.”

Just watching that lovely Eamonn & Isabel on GB News, now choking on my cornflakes and clutching my pearls. @EamonnHolmes I can pick you up on my moped, and you can sit in the sidecar if you like and drop you off home… pic.twitter.com/44ugtvNcPx — MrBounceBack.com (@Bounce_BackLoan) June 6, 2023

Forget the Schofield soap opera – tune in to GBTalkTV to watch Eamonn and Isabel telling it like it is. https://t.co/kbQX1Q47e3 — Citizen Paul Templeman (Unicorn Kingdom) #FBPE (@PaulTempleman6) June 6, 2023

@GBNEWS aye, Eamonn and Isabel were fairly caught out there! Tut tut!! Hope Eamonn gets home ok — 🔴⚪️Paz🔴⚪️ (@Paz636) June 6, 2023

Eamonn was discussing Phillip Schofield

Recently, former This Morning co-host Eamonn has been using his show to weigh in on the controversy surrounding the daytime TV show. On Monday (June 5) he called Phillip Schofield a “liar” and implied that more claims about him could come out following the star’s departure from ITV last month.

Eamonn opened up about Phillip Schofield on GB News last week (Credit: GB News/YouTube)

He discussed Phillip with Isabel and showbiz reporter Ellie Phillips. He said: “We’re not supposed to criticise him in case he harms himself but he still thinks he can go on and say lies, lies, lies.

“He’s admitted he is a liar. You should see the emails, the texts and the messages I’ve been sent over the past week. I think he’s getting off very very lucky.”

Meanwhile, his wife Ruth Langsford is allegedly one of a number of ITV presenters who have reportedly been asked to provide evidence in an external inquiry into the Phillip controversy.

