Eamonn Holmes in fresh attack on Phillip Schofield: ‘More will come out’

Eamonn Holmes has called on “anyone that may have kissed” former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield to come forward.

Speaking on GB News earlier today (Monday June 5), Eamonn indicated he doesn’t believe Phillip has made “one mistake” during his career.

Launching a fresh attack on his former daytime TV colleague, Eamonn slammed Phillip as a “liar”, claiming he is “lucky”.

Eamonn Holmes raises a finger as he speaks about Phillip Schofield and ‘one kiss’ claims (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes latest on Phillip Schofield

Veteran broadcaster Eamonn hinted to his viewers he reckons further claims could emerge. The breakfast co-host claimed: “[Phillip] said in is 40-odd years of broadcasting that he’s made one mistake, he had one kiss that he shouldn’t have had.”

Let us see if that figure of one grows to the figure that I believe it is probably at.

Eamonn went on, alleging more details will emerge: “I put it to anyone watching today that if you have kissed Phillip Schofield let us know. Let us see if that figure of one grows to the figure that I believe it is probably at.”

‘Lies, lies, lies’

Eamonn, who co-hosted the Friday show on This Morning for 15 years from 2006, also insisted Phillip “lied” to him personally.

Eamonn said: “We’re not supposed to criticise him in case he harms himself. But he still thinks he can go on and say lies, lies, lies.” He went on: “He’s admitted he is a liar. You should see the emails, the texts and the messages I’ve been sent over the past week. I think he’s getting off very, very lucky.”

Eamonn continued: “Like everybody else he lied to me. I was happy to stand by him until I found out that he was lying.” He added: “This isn’t about him being gay, not in the slightest.”

Holly Willoughby has returned to co-hosting This Morning without Phillip Schofield (Credit: YouTube)

‘Angry people shouting about a show they’re not on any more’

Asked during his recent interview with Amol Rajan about claims of “toxicity” on the ITV show, Phillip said he was “unaware” of any former staff members on the show who signed alleged non-disclosure agreements concerning bullying.

Phillip replied: “I mean, I am obviously unaware of any of that. I mean, all of that goes on elsewhere. All I see is angry people shouting about a show they’re not on any more.”

Phillip’s former presenting partner Holly Willoughby returned to fronting This Morning today. It’s the first time she’s been on screen since his departure.

She told viewers: “I think what unites us all now is the desire to heal for the health and well being of everyone. I hope as we start this new chapter, and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, that we can find strength in each other.”

