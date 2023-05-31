Former This Morning star Eamonn Holmes has been speaking out A LOT since Phillip Schofield quit ITV. Even more so since he shockingly confessed to having an affair with a younger man, too.

But I think the GB News star needs to rein it in – he’s starting to come across as bitter now…

Eamonn has been hitting out recently (Credit: ITV)

What’s former This Morning star Eamonn Holmes been saying?

Since news of Phillip’s This Morning exit – and then his confession about his affair – Eamonn has been very vocal about his former co-star.

Not only has the Irish presenter slammed Phillip on Twitter and during his GB News breakfast show, but he’s also now done a sit-down interview with Dan Wootton too.

In the interview, Eamonn hit out at the atmosphere Phillip allegedly created during his time on the show. He also took aim at ITV for covering up Phillip’s affair.

However, Eamonn hasn’t just been hitting out at Phillip. He’s also taken aim at ITV and Holly Willoughby. And, unfortunately, it’s just making him come across as bitter.

Eamonn is coming across as bitter (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Former This Morning star Eamonn Holmes is coming across as bitter

It seems as though the image Eamonn is currently trying to mould for himself is something of a white knight or a whistleblower. Eamonn has been very vocal about Phillip and his scandal, and yet a lot of his grievances seem to be aimed at ITV.

Eamonn, of course, was ‘axed’ by ITV back in December 2021 – after spending over 15 years hosting This Morning. He’s been a vocal critic of the broadcaster ever since. But to me it just seems as though he’s never really gotten over the fact that he was replaced on This Morning.

Last night saw him slam the broadcaster for being “fake”. He also moaned about the fact that Holly and Phillip were allowed to host This Morning “drunk”, but he and Ruth couldn’t advertise chocolate. His ranting is now bordering the territory of a teenager stamping his feet and declaring ‘It’s not fair’.

Holly has been slammed by Eamonn (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn’s criticisms show he’s bitter

Eamonn has also been taking aim at Holly. I thought this was Eamonn vs Phillip and ITV, yet somehow Holly has been dragged into Eamonn’s firing line – seemingly for simply being associated with Phil.

He has alleged that she doesn’t know or care about the This Morning backstage team. He’s has also seemingly accused of her faking her dyslexia.

Speaking about the Phillip coming out interview in 2020, he said: “We went to the studio and Ms Holly took over with a pre-pepared statement. First of all, Holly’s meant to be dyslexic – she read this very, very well, read this incredibly long statement very very well,” he then said.

This where Eamonn’s ranting stops being about Phillip and his scandal and becomes simply an opportunity for a bitchy ex-ITV employee to take a pop at his old bosses and colleagues.

Eamonn says in the interview. “Does that make me bitter? Maybe it does. Maybe I am bitter.”

Yeah, Eamonn – I’m starting to think you are. Maybe it’s time to rein it in now. You’ve said what you want to say, you’ve exposed Phillip – now maybe take a step back and move on…

