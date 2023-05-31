Holly Willoughby out? This Morning star predicts she won’t be back on the couch

Holly Willoughby is set to return to This Morning this coming Monday (June 5).

She’s been enjoying some time away from the limelight – and the scandal surrounding the ITV show.

But, amidst fierce backlash from viewers, former colleague Eamonn Holmes has predicted she won’t be back.

Eamonn Holmes predicts viewers won’t be seeing Holly Willoughby on This Morning again (Credit: YouTube)

“I don’t think you’ll ever see Holly back on the couch again,” he said.

“It’s not about protecting the young fella involved, it’s about brand protection with her, her company, and advertising deals which looks like she’s distancing herself to protect herself.”

Eamonn made the claims during a bombshell interview on GB News with Dan Wootton, in which he also claimed Holly’s friendship with Alison Hammond had only developed recently amid the developing crisis.

Since Schofield revealed he’d enjoyed an ‘unwise’ relationship with a much younger colleague on This Morning, viewers have turned on Holly – accusing her of knowing.

Others have accused her of throwing her former best friend and co-star under the bus by abandoning him as his career – and life – tumbled into freefall.

Holly hit back on Saturday evening with a statement claiming she had been lied to and learning the truth had been hurtful.

Fresh reports claim that, behind closed doors, she is utterly shattered – not least because her kids are now old enough to understand what’s been going on.

Read more: Phil and Holly’s ‘air of importance’ slammed by This Morning guest

Holly Willoughby is said to be concerned about her kids amidst her This Morning future (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Holly Willoughby worries for her kids over This Morning scandal

A source told Closer: “She was already devastated from the fallout with Phil and how everything transpired, so to now have the negative spotlight turned around on her is doubly heartbreaking, not to mention for her kids too.

“Holly’s children are older now and are at an age where they read things online and fully understand what’s going on.”

Further, Holly is allegedly worried about her kids “hearing things at school about their mum and being questioned by friends”.

The magazine’s source also claimed that Holly is prepared to “pull the plug” on presenting This Morning altogether “if it means protecting her family”.