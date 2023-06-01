Alison, Holly and Ruth ‘asked to provide evidence’ as ITV forced into external inquiry

Phillip Schofield inquiry
ITV has been forced to conduct an external inquiry into the Phillip Schofield scandal, it has been revealed.

The news comes after Phillip confessed to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a This Morning runner.

In a letter released last night (May 31), ITV CEO Dame Carolyn McCall said that a lawyer had been hired to “carry out an external review to establish the facts”.

She promised that a lawyer “will review our records and talk to people involved”. The letter also claimed that a previous investigation “did not find any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour”.

Phillip Schofield
ITV will soon be carrying out an external inquiry into Phillip Schofield’s affair (Credit: ITV)

ITV launches inquiry into Phillip Schofield scandal

Now, a source has reportedly told The Sun that “no stone will be left unturned” in the inquiry. They claimed that Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Ruth Langsford will be amongst those “asked to provide evidence”.

Holly, Alison and Ruth will all be quizzed.

They alleged: “Holly, Alison and Ruth — who is still close with the young man — will all be quizzed, as well as others who worked on This Morning or Loose Women during the time of Phil’s affair.”

Phillip Schofield inquiry
Ruth and Eamonn will both face questions about Phillip Schofield, it’s been claimed (Credit: ITV)

They went on: “No matter how big the celebrity, they will be asked to speak and provide evidence. Eamonn Holmes, who has been very vocal, will also be asked to provide evidence. No stone will be left unturned.”

Top lawyer Jane Mulcahy KC is expected to commence the inquiry in the next few days.

In yesterday’s letter, which was addressed to the Culture Secretary, ITV also promised: “This work will be carried out as quickly as possible and we will be happy to share the outcome.”

When approached for comment, an ITV rep told ED!: “We would expect the KC to be able to ask to talk to anyone she considers relevant in order to conduct the review.”

