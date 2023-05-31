Peter Kay stuns fans with ‘mega’ weight loss: ‘Didn’t recognise him!’

Peter Kay fans have been left with their jaws on the floor after he unveiled his dramatic weight loss.

The Bolton-born comic returned to the stage after a 12-year-break in December 2022 – embarking on a mammoth comeback tour.

And in a recent video of the funnyman himself, fans couldn’t get over how different Peter looked – and they soon piled on the compliments.

The funnyman floored fans with his weight loss (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Kay flaunts ‘mega’ weight loss

In an Instagram clip shared by Bryan Edery this month, Peter looked a far cry from his old self as he posed backstage at his sell-out show.

Musician Bryan wrote in the caption: “I was fortunate enough to be invited by my good friends to see Peter Kay’s amazing show at the O2. And then very lucky to meet the man himself backstage.”

He added: “Go and see Peter’s show, it’s incredible. Secondly, thank you friends, you know who you are.”

Peter looked incredible in a rare public appearance (Credit: Instagram)

Fans ‘didn’t recognise’ Peter Kay

As expected fans soon rushed to the comments section to praise Peter on his weight loss. One gushed: “Wow that’s some mega weight loss Peter lad.”

A second added: “Bloody hell what happened? Didn’t recognise him.” Someone else proclaimed: “He looks much healthier than he’s ever looked.”

Echoing their thoughts, a fourth said: “He looks as fit as a fiddle and very healthy.”

Peter Kay himself has mentioned and referenced his incredible weight loss. According to reports, he joked about it on during one of his recent shows. Apparently, while on stage, Peter twirled around and said: “See how much weight Peter Kay has lost,” while twirling around on the stage.

Peter Kay tour

Fans were over the moon last year when Peter announced he was heading back on the road – after a 12-year-break.

The comic kick-started his Better Late Than Never Tour at Manchester’s AO Arena in December. What’s more, there are more than 100 more shows planned across the UK between now and 2025.

It’s fair to say his long-awaited comeback was met with huge demand. Original ticket sales saw queues of more than 400,000 people for each venue attempt to bag a spot at the show.

