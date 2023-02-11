6 most shocking controversies to have hit the BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards have enjoyed and endured many controversies and unforgettable moments over the years.

Some – such as Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress in 1997 – are so of a time it seems almost impossible to remember why they courted so much attention.

That’s not to say Geri’s garb wasn’t memorable. But other instances remain as contentious now as when they first occurred.

And so, here are a selection of the most shocking moments from the BRITs!

Jarvis Cocker ‘moons’ at the BRITs in 1996 (Credit : YouTube)

BRIT Awards controversies: Jarvis Cocker wiggles his bum at Michael Jackson in 1996

The Pulp star took his protest to the stage during Jacko’s indulgent and OTT Earth Song performance.

Some reports suggest he was dared to make his objections clear as the band watched on in disbelief during the ceremony.

Jarvis later said: “My actions were a form of protest at the way Michael Jackson sees himself as some kind of Christ-like figure with the power of healing.

“The music industry allows him to indulge his fantasies because of his wealth and power. People go along with it even though they know it’s a bit sick. I just couldn’t go along with it any more. It was a spur-of-the-moment decision brought on by boredom and frustration.”

However, there were claims from some quarters that Jarvis “harmed” three children performing as extras.

But while video evidence swiftly disproved that smear, Jarvis still came under fire.

He reflected in 2020: “In the UK, suddenly, I was crazily recognised, and I couldn’t go out any more.

“It tipped me into a level of celebrity I couldn’t ever have known existed and wasn’t equipped for. It had a massive, generally detrimental effect on my mental health.”

John Prescott was given a cold reception by Chumbawamba (Credit : GMB YouTube)

Chumbawumba put John Prescott on ice in 1998

Nominated for British single of the year with Tubthumping, Chumbawamba were pipped to the gong by All Saints, who picked up for Never Ever.

But despite going home empty-handed, the anarcho-punk styled band still managed to leave a lasting impression beyond the hit anthem.

Band member Danbert Nobacon threw a bucket of iced water over fellow guest and then deputy PM John Prescott.

However, Chumbawamba didn’t try and make up and be chums after the incident.

The band later tried to justify their actions: “If John Prescott has the nerve to turn up at events like the Brit Awards in a vain attempt to make Labour seem cool and trendy, then he deserves all we can throw at him.”

Robbie Williams sounded like he wanted to fight Liam Gallagher (Credit : YouTube)

Robbie Williams offers out Liam Gallagher in 2000

Take That were a fading memory by this point in Robbie’s career. And on the night he picked up two awards for Best British Single and Best Video for She’s the One.

Oasis, meanwhile, were still going. But personnel changes and fourth studio album Standing on the Shoulder of Giants pointed to the millennial times were changing.

Robbie and Liam seemed to be pals when they hung out at Glasto. But before long Robbie was being chided as “the fat dancer from Take That”.

And so he made some noise about setting Liam straight with his fists.

During his acceptance speech Robbie roared: “So, anybody like to see me fight Liam? Would you pay to come and see it? Liam, a hundred grand of your money and a hundred grand of my money. We’ll get in a ring and we’ll have a fight and you can all watch it on TV, what d’you think about that?”

Liam, unfortunately for Robbie when it came to obtaining an immediate response, was not in the building at the time.

Indeed, it is thought he wasn’t even in the country.

BRIT Awards controversies: Adele made her feelings clear (Credit : YouTube)

Adele is cut off and flips the bird in 2012

Adele fared rather well at the BRITs in 2012, bagging two awards for Best British Album and British Female.

However, despite her and Ed Sheeran picking up more gongs than anyone else that year, timing issues meant Adele wasn’t exactly presented in the manner she deserved.

Soaking up the applause, she was instead wound up rather swiftly as she attempted to give her thanks.

A mortified James Corden was given the metaphorical hook to get Adele off stage so Blur could get on stage to perform.

“I’m so, so sorry, I can’t believe I’m going to do this…” he told her.

But a defiant Adele raised a middle finger as she told fans: “Oh alright, I’m sorry. And I’ll see you this time next year!”

She later indicated her gesture was aimed at show execs rather than James himself.

Within seconds of this moment, Madonna fell backwards (Credit: Madonna Vevo YouTube)

Madonna comes a cropper in 2015

When wardrobe malfunctions go very, very wrong…

All wrapped up in a huge cloak, Madonna endured a dramatic fall as a dance routine fell apart.

It seems Madge meant to ascend a staircase as part of her performance of Living for Love.

And when she reached the top, backing dancers would whip off her cape, leaving her posing magnificently.

However, the cloak – and the moment – did not come off as intended. And so Madonna was jerked suddenly backwards, leaving her in a heap.

It isn’t really possible to embarrass Madonna. But while she was thankfully appeared okay after the nasty tumble, it is also rare to see her in a position where she might be embarrassed.

Stormzy raps at the BRITs in 2018 (Credit : YouTube)

BRIT Awards controversies: Stormzy calls out the PM in 2018

Stormzy’s moving rendition of Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 2 and Big for Your Boots is regarded as perhaps the BRITs’ finest ever performance.

But amid his captivating vocals and presence, with light and water dancing off his body, Stormzy made a political point by addressing then Prime Minister Theresa May by name.

“Theresa May, where’s that money for Grenfell? What, you thought we forgot about Grenfell?… You should do some jail time, you should pay for damages,” he rapped, truth to power.

(Dis)honourable mentions to…

Ronnie Wood chucks a drink in Brandon Block’s face in 2000… DJ Brandon was a little out of sorts – but his pals convinced him he had actually won as the Rolling Stone star made his speech onstage. “What’s the hell’s going on? We have an intruder!” Wood told the crowd before Brandon was pulled offstage and Ronnie launched a choice expression in his direction. One flung drink at Brandon and an enquiry from him as to what he’d been called later (“the nicest guy I’ve ever met”, Ronnie told Brandon) this unseemly episode ended with the rock legend dubbed “an old bastard”.

Peter Kay calls Liam Gallagher a “knobhead” in 2010… following a typically rambunctious appearance, Liam ended up hurling a microphone, causing a 10-minute delay. Comedian and host Peter was not impressed.

The BRIT Awards 2023 airs on Saturday February 11 on ITV between 8.30pm and 10.45pm.

