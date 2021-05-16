Piers Morgan fires back at Jack Whitehall over Brit Awards dig

Piers Morgan has hit back at Jack Whitehall after the TV funnyman mocked him at this year’s Brit Awards.

While hosting the annual gong show for the music industry last week, Jack, 32, cracked a joke about Piers quitting Good Morning Britain in March.

However, if the Bad Education star was expecting Piers to take the jibe on the chin, he was much mistaken.

And in his latest column for the Mail On Sunday, the motormouth presenter has launched a stinging attack on his detractor.

Jack Whitehall poked fun at Piers Morgan while hosting the Brits (Credit: ITV)

What did Jack Whitehall say about Piers Morgan?

Jack pulled no punches as he appeared on stage to host the glamorous ceremony, which was held in front of a live audience at London’s O2 Arena.

He started: “It’s great to be back for the first live event in the O2 Arena. This venue has been emptier than Piers Morgan’s diary.”

Needless to say, Piers got wind of the quip – and he wasted no time in delivering his response.

Writing in his column, he huffed: “Ho ho. I hate to kill a good joke, like Whitehall did many times during the show, but my diary’s never been busier.

Read more: Piers Morgan says it “kills him” to see BBC beating GMB in ratings war now he’s left

“I’ve just replaced 4.45am alarm calls and long, hard mornings at the GMB coalface with lazy lie-ins and long relaxing meals involving pals such as Gary Lineker, Amanda Holden and Dame Joan Collins.”

Piers also commented on the fact that viewing figures for the Brits were down this year.

Piers Morgan made his exit from GMB in March (Credit: ITV)

Why did Piers Morgan quit Good Morning Britain?

Piers stormed out of the GMB studio in March after his co-star Alex Beresford criticised him for his treatment of Meghan Markle.

The 56-year-old had previously remarked that he “didn’t believe a word” of what Meghan had told Oprah Winfrey, after the Duchess spoke about her mental health issues during her and Prince Harry’s TV interview.

Read more: Brit Awards 2021: Jack Whitehall divides viewers as host

Within hours, it was announced that Piers had quit the ITV morning show after fronting it for six years.

Ofcom later reported that they had received 41,000 complaints about Piers’s comments.

Piers claims that his “diary’s never been busier” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This isn’t the first time that Piers and Jack have been at each other’s throats.

Last May, Jack shared a video on social media that showed him wiping his bum with pages from Piers’s book, Don’t You Know Who I Am?.

Piers later hit back at the comedian, tweeting: “You’ve always been full of [expletive].”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.