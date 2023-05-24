Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice, Marvin and Rochelle Humes on ITV
Rochelle and Marvin Humes favourites to host Dancing On Ice

Could these two bag a new TV job?

By Rebecca Carter

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have been tipped to host Dancing On Ice together by bookies.

The ITV skating show is expected to return early next year. It’s hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. But following Phil’s exit from This Morning recently, and claims he’s ‘fallen out’ with Holly, some people are speculating over whether the pair will return to present DOI.

Bookmakers have been making predictions over whether Holly and Phil will be back to host, or will be replaced for the 2024 series.

Marvin and Rochelle Humes speaking on Loose Women

Marvin and Rochelle have been tipped to host DOI in 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle and Marvin Humes to host Dancing On Ice?

According to BoyleSports, there’s two new favourites who are tipped to replace Holly and Phil. Rochelle and husband Marvin – who married in 2012 – could end up with the gig.

Ant and Dec are popular choices for a switch to the rink but not as much as Rochelle and Marvin Humes.

Odds are placed at 1/2 on Rochelle and Marvin hosting Dancing On Ice. Other names include Ant and Dec at 7/1, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary at 6/1, and Joel Dommett at 8/1.

Alesha Dixon has odds of 14/1, while Graham Norton is placed at 16/1. Other names thrown into the mix include Davina McCall, Maura Higgins, Stephen Mulhern and Olly Murs.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice

Will Phil and Holly host Dancing On Ice next year? (Credit: ITV)

Who else could host Dancing On Ice?

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Ant and Dec are popular choices for a switch to the rink but not as much as Rochelle and Marvin Humes, so perhaps the public know something we don’t as Phil and Holly’s on-screen partnership is clearly on the thinnest of ice.”

Dancing On Ice isn’t currently in production, and announcements over hosts and contestants are expected to be revealed in due course.

Last weekend, Phil announced he was stepping down from This Morning. It came amid claims that he and Holly had ‘fallen out’. Meanwhile, some celebrities hit out at Phil for his alleged behaviour on the show.

Phillip Schofield speaking on This Morning

Phil has left This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield statement

In a statement, Phil said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

Read more: Phillip Schofield ‘in the sights of Strictly as he’s made aggressive offer’ following This Morning exit?

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

