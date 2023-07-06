Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield separated by a pink crack
TV

Phillip Schofield’s Dancing on Ice replacement revealed? ‘I won it so I might as well present it!’

Who'll be joining Holly on the show in 2024?

By Nancy Brown

Phillip Schofield shared the news he was stepping down from This Morning and the rest of his ITV commitments back in May.

However, while the likes of Craig Doyle and Dermot O’Leary have been covering for him on ITV’s flagship daytime show alongside Holly Willoughby, her Dancing on Ice presenting partner for 2024 is yet to be revealed.

So could a former show champion take over as host alongside Holly when it returns next year? One such winner is certainly hoping so…

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presenting Dancing on Ice
Holly’s partnership with Phillip Schofield has come to an end (Credit: Splash News)

Who’ll replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing on Ice?

After she replaced him at the British Soap Awards, insiders tipped Jane McDonald for the Dancing on Ice role. However, Jake Quickenden has other ideas.

He won the show back in 2018 and wants to swap his skates for a microphone and a place alongside Holly as host of the show.

Speaking to The Sun, Jake was quick to throw hit hat into the ring. “To be fair, I wouldn’t mind doing it myself. I’ll throw my name in the hat. I’ve won it, so I might as well present it. I’d give it a go, who knows how I’d feel but yeah if the call came I’d do it,” he said.

Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer posing on Dancing on Ice
Jake Quickenden won the show with Vanessa Bauer in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

‘Nice to see new presenters’

Continuing his job application, Jake urged ITV to look at new talent instead of “old hands”.

“There’s a lot of presenters out there. I think when it comes to presenting, a lot of these shows are sort of given to old hands. I think sometimes it would be nice to see new presenters come along and give it a go,” Jake said.

Following Phillip‘s departure, Holly Willoughby is expected to remain as host, one insider previously confirmed.

Read more: ‘Upset’ Tess Daly ‘fears losing Strictly job to Holly Willoughby’

YouTube video player

