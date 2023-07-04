‘Upset’ Tess Daly ‘fears losing Strictly job to Holly Willoughby amid cut-throat TV industry’

Tess Daly reportedly feels ‘worried’ about possibly losing her Strictly job to Holly Willoughby following recent reports.

Recent reports claimed that Strictly Come Dancing bosses are eyeing up Holly to land a role on the BBC show. An insider alleged that “there has been talk around the BBC that Strictly would be a way to lure her over” from ITV.

According to a new report, another source claimed that Tess feels “incredibly upset” over the rumours.

Tess Daly reportedly feels worried about her Strictly job (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tess Daly on Strictly Come Dancing

A source reportedly told Closer magazine: “Strictly is Tess’ baby and to hear that Holly could be brought in to replace her has left her feeling incredibly upset, hurt and of course worried about potentially losing something that means the world to her.

“While it’s just hearsay right now, she knows the reports must have come from someone high up on the show and it’s also left her feeling unnerved and extremely paranoid. She knows how cut-throat the TV industry can be and how quickly one can fall from grace, but after being on the show for almost two decades, she’d assumed her job was secure.”

The insider went on to allege that Tess is also worried about it affecting her friendship with Holly.

Tess is the main co-host on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Will Holly join Strictly?

The source added: “While Holly and Tess are used to being pitted against one another, the latest reports have taken things to a new level. If Holly ends up replacing Tess, it will no doubt spell the end of their friendship and create a lot of bitterness, which could seep out into their social circle too – and put their mutual friends in very awkward positions.”

Strictly is Tess’ baby and to hear that Holly could be brought in to replace her has left her feeling incredibly upset.

ED! has contacted reps for Tess for comment.

It comes after sources claimed that BBC bosses were looking at signing Holly up. They alleged to the Mail on Sunday last month: “Holly is the golden goose. BBC bosses want her and they have been plotting for some time to get her for their big shows.”

Could Holly bag a job on Strictly? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, they added: “Recently there has been talk around the BBC that Strictly would be a way to lure her over.”

At the time, a rep for the BBC declined to comment on the reports.

Read more: Strictly fans threaten to boycott show if Holly Willoughby joins

Holly has been at the centre of headlines in recent weeks following her former co-star Phillip Schofield‘s exit from ITV. He admitted to having an affair with a younger This Morning colleague. He also admitted he lied to those around him about it, including Holly.

According to reports, Holly will return to host Dancing On Ice without Phil next year.

Would you like to see Holly join Strictly? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.