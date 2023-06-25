Strictly fans threaten to boycott show if Holly Willoughby joins

Strictly Come Dancing fans are reaching for the remote after hearing reports that Holly Willoughby could join the show.

With rumours brewing that the This Morning host could be taking over the reins or landing a role on the BBC show, some dancing fans are not happy.

Is Holly Willoughby joining Strictly?

Holly is no stranger to an ITV show, co-hosting This Morning, Dancing On Ice, and even I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! alongside Dec Donnelly in 2018. But will she jump ship to another broadcaster?

The Mail on Sunday claimed that BBC executives want to sign Holly as she “is the golden goose”, but some fans do not feel the same. A source told the publication: “BBC bosses want her, and they have been plotting for some time to get her for their big shows.”

They added: “They know how popular she is, but it also has to be the right programme. Recently there has been talk around the BBC that Strictly would be a way to lure her over.”

A rep for the BBC declined to comment on the reports.

Holly has been making headlines the last few months after her former co-star Phillip Schofield stepped down from This Morning. As more information came to light on Phil’s relationship with a younger co-worker Holly also came under fire as many speculated if she knew about the affair – something she and Phil have denied.

Now, it seems some Strictly fans don’t want Holly to join the show.

One avid viewer proclaimed on Facebook they would not be tuning in if Holly joined the show: “If she joins Strictly, I won’t be watching it.”

How have fans reacted?

Joining in the conversation on Entertainment Daily’s Facebook page, another added: “I love watching Strictly but if she is on it, I won’t be watching.”

A third echoed the sentiment: “Let’s hope not. Think Strictly will go downhill with her anywhere near it!”

A concerned spectator commented: “I have watched Strictly from the very beginning, but if she joins I won’t be watching again. Don’t understand why people [at] the BBC think she is so special. That is what they want to spend all our TV licenses on!!!!!”

One onlooker added: “Noooo not Strictly! Please. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it!!!! Tess and Claude always… no no no not Holly she is ITV thru and thru come on beeb.”

However, others thought Holly would be a great fit. One said: “Maybe Holly will step in for the lovely Janette [Manrara] when shes on maternity.”

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have co-hosted the popular BBC dance competition for almost a decade. It appears that if the fans have anything to say about it, they won’t be going anywhere soon.

