All the new This Morning tensions in the Phillip Schofield scandal – and now Gino D’Acampo is stirring the pot

It’s been a month since Phillip Schofield sensationally quit This Morning after confessing to his “unwise but not illegal affair” with a young member of the crew.

And since then, a LOT has happened. For everyone struggling to keep up, here’s our round-up of the latest mini aggressions in the Schofield saga.

Former co-star Holly Willoughby has found herself the spotlight ever since, and not always in a good way.

The now infamous “are you okay?” speech Holly made on her return to This Morning on June 5 received mixed reviews. One crisis management expert told us that the whole speech seemed ‘insincere’ and ‘misguided’.

Holly returned to This Morning with her “are you okay?” speech in June (Credit: YouTube / This Morning)

Gino brings it back to Phillip Schofield

Since then, she’s seemed focused on moving past the entire debacle. But not everyone is prepared to let it go.

Earlier this week Gino D’Acampo made his return to This Morning and made Holly and co-host Dermot O’Leary uncomfortable with his Schofield dig.

Gino said: “I was in Italy for a month and I can’t wait to cook for you all. Everything is under control, I’m back. Any news? Anything in the last month that I should know of?”

Fans of the celebrity chef loved his candid approach. One wrote: “Gino never disappoints, causing Dermot and Holly to squirm a bit and making light of the Phil saga.”

Dermot didn’t seem to find it quite so fun, sitting silently with a pen in his mouth. Holly giggled and finally replied: “No news!”

Gino D’Acampo made an explosive return to This Morning last week (Credit: YouTube / This Morning)

During the very same show, Holly had made a point of name checking one of the cameramen working behind the scenes.

It was a subtle but (surely?) certain dig at Eamonn Holmes, who has been vocal in his disapproval of both Holly and Phil’s behaviour of late.

Speaking on GB News Eamonn claimed that Holly didn’t know the names of the people working behind the scenes on the hit show. He said: “Holly doesn’t know people’s names, either.”

“This is legendary within the production teams, that how distant they are and how they just don’t care.”

So when Gino sent a prosecco cork flying towards one of the cameramen, Holly seized her opportunity to retaliate.

She said: “Oh my god you almost got Steve in the eye!”

Schofe breaks his cover

Meanwhile Phillip Schofield remains at the centre of it all. ITV cut all ties with the former host and even faced MPs questions in parliament over what happened.

Phil retreated to Cornwall and has barely been see since. He appeared in two bombshell interviews with The Sun and the BBC and admitted that he’d considered taking his own life.

But earlier this week he emerged for the first time since the scandal broke to celebrate his mum Pat’s 87th birthday.

Reports suggested he looked “forlorn” but “healthier” on his day out.

Phillip Schofield seen in happier times at ITV’s Palooza in 2022 (Credit: Splash)

Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror: “There are deep furrows etched on his forehead and deep grooves down either side of his mouth.”

“His face looks jowly from side view but that’s possibly a result of the weight he said he dropped since the drama started.”

“But otherwise Schofield looks tanned and relatively relaxed here, like a man who has taken what must be his first break from work in several decades.”

