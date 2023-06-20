Gino D’Acampo leaves Dermot and Holly uncomfortable with Phillip Schofield ‘dig’

Gino D’Acampo caused an awkward moment on This Morning today (June 20) as he made a Phillip Schofield “dig” to Dermot O’Leary and Holly Willoughby.

Gino returned to This Morning today after a long break, in the time since, ITV “cut all ties” with Phillip Schofield after he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal affair” with a younger colleague on set. But Dermot and Holly were left speechless after Gino appeared to make a comment about the recent scandal.

Gino caused an awkward moment on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Gino causes an awkward moment with Phillip Schofield ‘dig’

It seems like Gino couldn’t himself but make a comment that appeared to be about the recent drama as he returned to the kitchen. Introducing Gino’s orange and pistachio tiramisu twist, Dermot said: “It’s been a while but Gino is finally allowed back in the This Morning kitchen.”

Gino replied: “I was in Italy for a month and I can’t wait to cook for all of you.” He then joked: “Everything is under control, I’m back. Any news? Anything in the last month that I should know of?”

Dermot sat silently with a pen in his mouth looking uncomfortable while Holly giggled next to him. Holly finally replied: “No news,” as Gino jumped in and said: “No news?” Gino then said: “Okay, so I can go straight into the cooking.” Dermot then joked: “Just need to re-phrase – he’s back for one-time only!”

Viewers thought Holly and Dermot seemed ‘uncomfortable’ (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans react to Gino D’Acampo

This Morning viewers were in fits of laughter watching the awkward moment with Gino and today’s hosts. One person wrote: “I KNEW Gino was going to bring up the Schofield saga. [Bleep]ing love it.” A second person added several laughing emojis and said: “Gino is a legend when he just asked ‘is there any news since I’ve been gone.'”

Bet This Morning wishes they hadn’t booked Gino now.

Another person agreed: “Gino never disappoints, causing Dermot and Holly to squirm a bit making light of the Phil saga.” Someone else wrote: “Studio fell silent when Gino said ‘any news while I’ve been gone’.” A fifth viewer joked: “Bet This Morning wishes they hadn’t booked Gino now.”

