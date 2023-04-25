Gino D’Acampo makes bizarre U-turn as he breaks silence about future of Road Trip

Gino D’Acampo has made a bizarre U-turn after breaking his silence on the future of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

Back in March, Gino took to social media to unleash a video rant announcing he would no longer be a part of the ITV travel show. However, he backtracked on the comments on Good Morning Britain today (April 25), after he was quizzed by hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls.

Gino D’Acampo hasn’t ruled out a return to Road Trip (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo makes Road Trip U-turn

After stepping away from the show, Gino has revealed that he hasn’t turned his back on the idea of reuniting with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix completely.

Explaining that the production of Road Trip was constantly being moved, Gino said he quit the show after he’d been told to keep May free for filming, only for it to be moved to the end of the year.

He claimed that he and Fred were both left in the same predicament as they suddenly had no work planned for May, having been told in January they’d be filming throughout the month.

He was then left “stressed” to learn the dates had changed again.

Gino explained: “There is a lot of rumours around why I left the show. I love the boys, we have a great friendship, that is not the problem. As I said in the video it’s the contracts. Sometimes they get very overcomplicated and the main one was about the dates, trying to get the dates together.

“We tried and got the dates and then the dates got cancelled, then we started with other dates but they got cancelled again. Then I thought you know what? I can’t do this any more. This has become too stressful I don’t want to do this.”

‘Is it 100% over?’

Ed then asked: “So is it 100% over?”

“No absolutely not, I never said that,” Gino said. “This year or next year is not going to happen, but if the contract gets right, you know…”

He then added: “The problem is the production company. They give you the dates but they don’t commit to the dates. So for example next month, May, we should’ve been all together filming for the whole month. In January, we found out we are not filming in May any more, we are now going to film in October and November. And for Fred and I, Fred has the same problem, we are like: ‘We can’t do this.'”

Friendship is not the ‘problem’

Gino added: “So now I have the whole month free, I haven’t committed to anything because I was told we were filming and that is the issue,” he said. Gino added: “Gordon is a great guy and Fred‘s a great guy. The thing is this is not the show where the problem is the friendship. It’s a technical reason. Scheduling, contacts.”

Asked if he was a man who “likes to plan”, Gino responded: “I think everybody likes to plan. You don’t want to turn up and they say well, we’ll see you in six months time, because then it messes up all your year.”

ED! has contacted ITV and Studio Ramsay for comment.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay takes swipe at Gino D’Acampo after Road Trip exit

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.