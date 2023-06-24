Ouch! Holly Willoughby has subtly shaded Eamonn Holmes’ brutal criticism of her

Holly Willoughby has taken a subtle pop at Eamonn Holmes’ claims that she’s “distant” from the rest of the crew at This Morning.

On Wednesday’s show, the 42-year-old presenter went out of her way to namecheck a camera man live on air.

It happened when celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo popped a bottle of prosecco and the cork went flying. Holly cried: “Oh my god you almost got Steve in the eye!”

“Jeez, Louise. He needs those eyes, he’s on camera four!”

Co-host Dermot O’Leary also waded in on the action. He said: “We value Steve. Steve is like the poster boy for cameramen. No one injure Steve.”

Holly Willoughby subtly rejects claims that she’s “distant” on This Morning (Credit: This Morning / YouTube)

Holly rejects Eamonn’s jibe

Holly’s comments are retaliation to former This Morning presenter Eamonn, who accused Holly of not knowing the names of the crew members working with her on the daytime show.

Eamonn, who left This Morning in 2020, was discussing both Holly and former co-star Phillip Schofield on GB News when he said: “Holly doesn’t know people’s names either.”

He added: “This is legendary within the production teams, that how distant they are and how they just don’t care.”

Holly was all smiles on air with co-host Dermot O’Leary (Credit: YouTube / This Morning)

Eamonn takes aim at Holly

Eamonn has been vocal about his opinions of both Holly and Phil since the latter quit the show under a raincloud in May.

The GB News presenter, 63, has claimed that Phillip lied to him and blasted Holly as false.

In fact, there’s been no love lost between Holly and Eamonn for a while.

Eamonn even suggested that her friendship with new co-host Alison Hammond is ‘nonsense’.

Eamonn Holmes with wife Ruth Langford at the TRIC Awards in 2022 (Credit: Splash)

He said: “This nonsense that goes on that Holly Willoughby now has Alison Hammond as her best friend. This wouldn’t have happened two years ago. Are you kidding?

“Alison has been on that programme 30 years. And I’m sure there was very little contact between her and the presenters. But then it all changed. They use people, just use other people.

“It’s disgusting. And it’s tolerated.”

Eamonn isn’t the only high-profile star who has taken a stand against Holly. Kim Woodburn branded her “wimpy” and more in a foul-mouthed rant on GB News in May.

