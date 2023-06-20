Has This Morning got away with it? Our verdict’s in on ITV show – a month after that scandal!

It’s fair to say ITV hit show This Morning has not been short of drama these past few weeks. Honestly, who knew daytime telly could be soooo dramatic?!

What was once a British institution with near-national treasure status, has now appeared to go up in flames after being hit by scandal after scandal.

It’s been a month since Phillip Schofield quit and everything went wrong for the hit ITV daytime show, but has This Morning got away with it?

The ITV show has been engulfed in controversy (Credit: ITV)

ITV This Morning hit by scandal after scandal

In case you’ve been living under a rock, or just need a lil’ recap, basically…. last month former national treasure Phillip Schofield admitted to an affair with a younger employee.

And as expected, stuff quickly hit the fan. Phillip stepped down from ITV, his co-stars lashed out at him and some even accused the broadcaster of being aware of Phillip’s “unwise but not illegal” fling – something it denied.

Phillip’s former bestie and co-host Holly Willoughby was also dragged into the mess. With viewers begging bosses to give her the boot from the show too.

Phillip has been splashed over the headlines (Credit: ITV)

She was coincidentally missing from the ITV show when all this went down btw. She released a lacklustre Instagram Story statement when Phillip first confessed to his affair. But apart from that she stayed silent on the matter. And instead headed abroad for a lavish family holiday (alright for some, eh?).

That was until she made her much-anticipated return to This Morning two weeks later – without Phillip by her side.

As expected, all eyes were on Holly as she addressed the whole scandal for the first time. And while bosses were no doubt on the edge of their seats as she spoke out, they could probs take comfort in the fact the clip brought in a whooping 1,633,410 viewers.

Holly divided viewers with her speech (Credit: ITV)

This Morning is determined to move on

But what has the whole drama done for the once iconic show? When your name is dragged through the mud, can you ever recover?

Well, it seems This Morning can, and is determined to do so.

Since Holly’s return, several ITV stars have fronted the show alongside her – while bosses presumably decide on a permanent replacement for Phillip.

ITV This Morning has left a bad taste in my mouth

Whatever the truth might be behind the headlines and behind-the-scenes, This Morning’s brand has been badly tarnished.

As someone who used to watch the show religiously with my late nan, armed with our cups of tea and toast, it’s sad to see the show go so downhill.

And like that time she used a splash of out-of-date milk in our tea, the show has left a rather bad taste in my mouth.

Alison and Dermot are a fave among viewers (Credit: ITV)

It’s not all bad though…

BUT… don’t get me wrong, This Morning does have some pretty good qualities about it.

Being a Brummie, I’m all for seeing show regular Alison Hammond front the series. And as a gay male with plenty of daddy issues, seeing Dermot O’Leary on my TV screen ain’t too bad either.

I’m not against Holly though – she’s a telly legend tbh who I think genuinely had no idea about Phillip’s fling. But at the moment, it’s all just a bit sticky, isn’t it?

Has the show got away with it? This particular member of the jury is still out…

Read more: Josie Gibson details ‘highs and lows’ of working on This Morning as she reveals on-set panic attack

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.