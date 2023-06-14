ITV paying for counselling for Phillip Schofield and former lover as boss admits ‘welfare concerns’

ITV are reportedly paying for counselling for Phillip Schofield and his former lover, according to The Telegraph.

Last month (May), the former This Morning presenter, 61, stepped down from ITV and admitted to having an affair with a much younger colleague.

Today (June 14), ITV’s chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall, managing director Kevin Lygo and general counsel and company secretary Kyla Mullins faced questions from MPs in Parliament.

Phillip Schofield stepped down from This Morning last month (Credit: ITV)

ITV paying for counselling

Speaking in Parliament, Dame Carolyn revealed that Phillip had been “receiving counselling” since his departure from ITV and that she was “very concerned” about his welfare.

She said: “We have remained in touch with Phillip, as you would expect, and he is receiving counselling which ITV are funding. He asked for that and we’re very happy to do that.”

Carolyn also confirmed Phil’s former lover – referred to as Person X – is also receiving counselling as part of a “package of support”. When asked if she’s worried for Phillip’s welfare, she added: “I’m very concerned… We have been concerned about Phillip and we’ve been extremely concerned about Person X, because the level of intrusion in his life is unbelievably awful.”

She also insisted that ITV were repeatedly told that nothing was happening between Phillip and his former colleague. Dame Carolyn added that there was no evidence of their relationship during reviews.

Furthermore, she also confirmed that there is no NDA to stop Phillip’s former lover from speaking out.

Dame Carolyn has revealed that Phillip Schofield received counselling after his ITV departure (Credit: GB News)

Phillip Schofield statement

Admitting to his affair back in May, Phillip told Mail Online: “I am making this statement via the Daily Mail, to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story [sic] which they wanted to write about me a few days ago.

“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.”

I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning.

He added: “Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television. It was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than a just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

Holly Willoughby returned to her This Morning duties last week with Josie Gibson. She is hosting the show this week with Dermot O’Leary. It seems viewers are loving the duo.

