Phillip Schofield’s This Morning replacement discovered following ‘totally different dynamic’ with Holly?

This Morning saw Dermot O’Leary and Holly Willoughby host today and a body language expert has opened up about their “totally different” dynamic.

Holly has had a few different co-hosts over the last week following Phillip Schofield‘s departure from the programme and ITV. Phil stepped back after admitting to having an affair with a younger colleague.

Holly returned to the daytime show last Monday (June 5) and has hosted with the likes of Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle. But today (June 12), she had a different co-host again.

Dermot is hosting alongside Holly this week and next (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Dermot on This Morning

Dermot, who usually hosts on Fridays with Alison Hammond as well as some half-terms, will be presenting with Holly over the next couple of weeks. Viewers seemed to love the dynamics of Holly and Dermot today.

Meanwhile, according to a body language expert, Dermot may have what it takes to take over the permanent spot from Phil.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, body language expert Darren Stanton revealed to us: “There is a totally different dynamic between Dermot and Holly’s presenting compared to Dermot and Alison.

“As they know each other quite well, they appear to have a strong connection and trust. During the show last week, both Holly and Dermot seemed to be quite nervous in their expressions.”

Phillip Schofield recently quit This Morning and ITV (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Dermot today

He continued: “However, I definitely believe that they have both accepted the situation, which is helped by the fact that a deep level of rapport already exists between the two. As they opened the show today, their chemistry was very good, they were both facing each other and there didn’t seem to be any awkwardness between them.”

Darren said he believes Dermot “could well be the person to replace Phillip as Holly’s main co-host”.

He explained that Dermot’s “experience” and the “connection” between him and Holly are factors which would benefit the move.

Darren concluded: “Holly and Dermot make much more of a dynamic team, as opposed to Alison and Dermot. Overall, based on their interaction, eye contact and tactile nature with each other, I think the pair have what it takes to front the show together.

Viewers seemed to love Dermot today (Credit: ITV)

“There were no fake smiles from them today and they both seemed genuinely happy. They both seem to have moved on from Phillip’s departure.”

This Morning today

It seems such a move would thrill viewers of This Morning. Today, Dermot and Holly gained a positive reaction. One person gushed on Twitter: “Great show as always This Morning team, Holly and Dermot are brightening a Monday morning.”

Meanwhile, another person said: “@thismorning can’t wait… next 2 weeks [will] be fab as the lovely @radioleary presenting.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

