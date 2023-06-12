This Morning viewers rail against another huge change on today’s show

This Morning returned for a new week today with Holly Willoughby and Dermot O’Leary hosting.

But there was one new aspect of the programme today which didn’t go down well with some viewers. As the show’s opening credits began just before 10am, a new theme tune was playing.

The iconic This Morning theme song played, but it was a remix. Occasional DJ Gok Wan created the tune.

Holly and Dermot were hosting the show today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

After the remixed theme song played, Holly and Dermot greeted viewers and were seen dancing to the tune. Holly said: “Good morning and welcome to a new week.”

Turning to Dermot, she asked: “Did you like that?” Dermot replied: “I mean that’s it now. That’s the titles on This Morning forever and ever and ever.”

Dermot added: “We gave them a little remix, done by Gok by his very own hands.”

Appearing via video link live from Ibiza, Spain, Gok said: “Do you like it? It’s good isn’t it. The whole of the UK and everyone watching right now is raving along to This Morning.”

The opening credits had a little remix today (Credit: ITV)

Well, some viewers weren’t raving along and didn’t appear keen on the remixed This Morning theme tune. One person said on Twitter: “Awful, awful, awful music!!!!”

Another wrote: “That theme tune sounds like an out of sinc track.”

Someone else mocked: “Ah new title music. I thought my TV was on the blink!”

Another baffled fan wrote: “Wtf new music.” Another added: “@thismorning that opening was horrendous.”

However, other viewers were busy gushing over Holly and Dermot hosting together. Following Phillip Schofield‘s exit from the show and ITV, Holly now has stand-in hosts alongside her.

Gok created the remixed theme tune (Credit: ITV)

Dermot and Holly

Dermot usually hosts the daytime show on Fridays and some half-terms with Alison Hammond. However, he stepped in today alongside Holly just hours after hosting Soccer Aid 2023 in Manchester.

That theme tune sounds like an out of sinc track.

One viewer gushed today: “Great show as always This Morning team, Holly and Dermot are brightening a Monday morning.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes ‘takes yet another swipe at This Morning amid Phillip and Holly feud’

Another said: “@thismorning can’t wait… next 2 weeks [will] be fab as the lovely @radioleary presenting. Plus my fave chef @jamesmartinchef on today. Sorted! Fantastic.”

Someone else added: “Dermot, Holly & James Martin. Feeling very 2008 today and I like it.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What did you think of the remixed theme tune on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.