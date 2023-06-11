Eamonn Holmes ‘takes yet another swipe at This Morning amid Phillip and Holly feud’

Eamonn Holmes appears to have made another This Morning dig amid his comments concerning Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

GB News host Eamonn, 63, has made his feelings known over the past few weeks as the ITV series and those connected to it have endured testing headlines.

Eamonn Holmes has not had much positive to say about Phillip Schofield recently (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What has Eamonn Holmes said about Phillip and Holly?

He’s claimed colleagues “hated” Phil on This Morning, made various allegations about his affair, and ITV ‘covered it up’.

Eamonn has also indicated Phillip “lied” to him personally and hinted he reckons further claims could emerge.

Additionally, the former This Morning Friday show presenter also claims Holly is “distant” with production staff and suggested she should also leave. Furthermore, Eamonn has slammed Holly as “false”, and dismissed her friendship with Alison Hammond as “nonsense”.

However, while his latest swipe on Instagram saw him applauded by his devoted fans, others felt he was being “bitter”.

Holly Willoughby has also come under fire (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes latest

Sharing a post on Insta yesterday (Saturday June 10), Eamonn asked followers to vote for his breakfast show to receive an award.

He wrote in the upload’s caption: “Let’s face it… it doesn’t get more real than us!”

It doesn’t get more real than us!

But not everyone approved of Eamonn’s latest remarks.

One unimpressed commenter told him: “I’m really disappointed in the recent behaviour and unnecessary comments. Contributing to the persecution of another person. I don’t feel a vote is really deserved at the minute.”

To which Eamonn replied: “I’m sorry you have difficulty in understanding who was persecuted.”

All smiles with Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford after Phillip came out on TV (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

How Eamonn’s fans reacted

Commenters on Eamonn’s post seemed to be split. Many supporters offered him their approval – but others criticised him.

“Disappointed in how Eamonn Holmes has been so, vitriolic recently,” one person wrote.

“Gone down totally in my estimation,” chipped in another.

And someone else accused Eamonn: “Holmes has just turned into a bitter old man.”

Read more: The real reason for Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield rift revealed?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.