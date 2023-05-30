10 shock bombshells from Eamonn Holmes about Phillip Schofield scandal in explosive new interview

Eamonn Holmes spoke about Phillip Schofield and his affair on This Morning in a bombshell new interview with GB News last night (Monday, May 29).

The former This Morning star made a number of shock claims about his former colleague – here are 10 of the biggest…

Eamonn hit out at Phillip in a new interview (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes claims people ‘hated’ Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Last night saw Eamonn sit down with Dan Wootton on GB News to talk about Phillip and his affair with a member of staff on This Morning.

He also hit back at Phillip’s claims that there was “no toxicity” on This Morning.

“This nonsense that he wrote today about toxicity, about how [This Morning] is a happy place or whatever, holy God, what planet does this man live on?” he said.

“He created an atmosphere where people hated him,” he then claimed.

ITV ‘ferried’ Phillip’s lover between his flat and the studios

Eamonn then went on to claim that ITV paid for Phillip’s lover to be “ferried” between Phillip’s flat and the studios.

Eamonn said that he learned from a source that Phillip’s lover was “delivered from Phillip’s London home” in “cars paid for by ITV”.

Dan then asked whether those in authority knew. Eamonn then suggested that Phillip could have paid the bills himself.

Eamonn slammed Phillip (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes makes claims about Phillip Schofield affair

The Irish presenter also suggested that Thursdays were “playtime” for Phillip and his lover.

Phillip used to present This Morning Mondays through to Thursday. Eamonn said that Phillip and his lover would then “hit the town” on Thursdays. He then claimed that Phillip’s lover would stay the night at Phil’s home.

ITV ‘covered up’ Phillip’s affair

Eamonn then claimed that ITV “covered up” Phillip’s affair.

“It’s a total cover-up. Those in authority had to know. They had to know what was going on and they thought they would dodge the bullet which they did and they do constantly,” he said.

Eamonn made a number claims (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Phillip didn’t know staff member’s names on This Morning

Another allegation thrown Phillip’s way by Eamonn is that he didn’t know anyone’s names on This Morning.

“People would avoid him in the corridor. He didn’t look at anybody, didn’t know anybody’s name,” Eamonn claimed.

“Holly [Willoughby] doesn’t know people’s names either. This is legendary within the production team, how distant they are, and how they just don’t care,” he then added.

Will Holly ever return to the show?

Eamonn then went on to claim that Holly won’t return to the This Morning sofa. This is despite ITV claiming she would be back on the show on June 5.

“Not only should Phillip go but Holly should follow him out the door,” he said to Dan. “I don’t think you’ll ever see Holly back on the couch again.”

He then continued, saying: “It’s not about protecting the young fella involved, it’s about brand protection with her, her company, and advertising deals which looks like she’s distancing herself from to protect herself.”

Eamonn took aim at Holly too (Credit: ITV)

Holly should be ‘dancing on the couch’, Eamonn claims

Eamonn then went on to seemingly imply that Holly has been wanting Phillip off the programme for some time.

After Phillip announced his exit from the show, Holly claimed in a statement that “the couch will seem so empty without him”.

“She should be dancing on the couch, because that’s what she was looking for forever,” Eamonn then claimed.

Phillip Schofield lover “moved on” Eamonn Holmes claims

Eamonn also claimed that Phillip’s lover was moved to work on Loose Women after the affair ended.

There had been some sort of “fall out” between Phillip and his lover that led to him leaving This Morning.

Phillip quit ITV last week (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn and Ruth provided support for Phillip’s ex-lover

During the interview, Eamonn also branded Phillip’s ex-lover a “lovely fella”. However, he claimed that he was in a “bad way” during his time on the show.

“Ruth and I particularly looked after him, he never once talked to us about any relationship, but we knew he was in a bad way and he was in a bad way fragilely,” he said.

He then claimed that the young man would ring them for support at times.

“There’s an incredible duty of care that needs to go towards that young man,” he then added.

Ruth Langsford is ‘still in contact’ with Phil’s ex-lover

Dan then asked whether Eamonn is still in contact with Phillip’s ex-lover.

“Are you still in touch with the young colleague? And is he doing okay?” Dan asked.

“I’m not, Ruth is. I think life’s tough for him,” Eamonn then replied.

