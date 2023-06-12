Alex Scott hosted Soccer Aid last night alongside Dermot O’Leary. But her choice of outfit left many viewers shocked.

The presenter and former footballer joined forces with This Morning star Dermot to host the event, which took place at Manchester’s Old Trafford stadium. The event saw the likes of Danny Dyer, Tommy Fury and Scarlette Douglas take part in the game.

But over on Twitter, viewers weren’t talking about the celebrities playing on the pitch. Instead, some were discussing Alex’s outfit choice.

Alex Scott at Soccer Aid 2023

The star looked stunning in a burgundy, figure-hugging, latex dress. Alex wore her brunette hair down in slight waves with subtle glam makeup. Alex definitely grabbed the attention of viewers, with many loving her look.

But some people did express concern for Alex’s outfit choice amid the ongoing hot weather. One person said on Twitter: “Alex Scott must be roasting hot in that dress in this heat.”

Another wrote: “Alex Scott’s dress looks really uncomfortable especially in this sticky heat.”

Someone else added: “I’d potentially speculate that Alex Scott might be regretting her choice of dress tonight. She looks like she might faint from the heat.”

Another admitted: “I don’t envy Alex Scott trying to get out of that dress in this hot weather.”

Others were busy gushing over Alex’s look, with one tweeting: “Alex Scott is gorgeous!!” Another wrote: “Isn’t Alex a bit hot in that dress? She looks stunning though.”

A third said: “The best thing about #SoccerAid this year is Alex Scott. Wow!”

Other viewers were also distracted by Alex’s co-host Dermot, who was wearing a suit. As the pair spoke to some stars, including Jill Scott and Stormzy, viewers picked up on Dermot’s height.

One person said: “Dermot looks tiny.” Meanwhile, another added: “Blimey didn’t realise Stormzy was that tall made Dermot look tiny!”

Last night’s Soccer Aid saw Soccer Aid World XI FC win over the England team. The 2023 game raised over £14million for UNICEF.

The game, Soccer Aid for Unicef, is available to watch on ITVX.

