Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice future ‘revealed’ following Phillip Schofield’s exit

Holly Willoughby will remain on Dancing On Ice following Phillip Schofield’s shock exit, according to latest news reports.

Phillip dramatically quit ITV after he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger This Morning employee. Since then, rumours have been swirling for a while as to whether 42-year-old Holly will be returning.

But now, her future on the show has apparently been revealed – and it’s looking like it’s good news!

Holly’s DOI fate has been ‘revealed’ it seems (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby news

According to insiders close to Holly, the TV star has plans to get back on the show – and bosses are reportedly “absolutely delighted”.

An ITV insider told MailOnline: “Holly wants to stay on at Dancing On Ice, she’s made that clear to all concerned and everyone at the network is absolutely delighted.

“They haven’t discussed contracts yet, as that will take place after the summer as always, but she’s indicated it will be business as usual.”

Holly Willoughby will ‘have her say’

The source went on to dismiss the rumours that she’s leaving. They claimed Holly “loves” the show and has “a long history with it”.

What’s more, she’ll also share her thoughts on her new co-host, apparently. The insider said: “She will have a say in her new co-host, not the final decision, but Holly will be consulted.”

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to reps for Holly for comment. ITV declined to comment.

Dancing On Ice was presented by Phillip alongside Holly from 2006 to 2011, who then returned in 2018. Christine Lampard fronted the show from 2012 to 2014 as she stood in for Holly.

Jane made a huge impression hosting the British Soap Awards (Credit: ITV)

Who could replace Phillip on Dancing On Ice?

As for who could replace Phillip, Jane McDonald has been tipped as the favourite. After standing in for him at this year’s British Soap Awards, Jane is now said to be in the first place to land his DOI role too.

An insider told the Sunday Mirror: “Jane is now the favourite to replace Phillip on Dancing on Ice when it returns next year. She did a great job hosting the Soap Awards earlier this month and bosses are keen to sign her up. She had people in stitches – and they love how frank she is, while also being very warm.”

