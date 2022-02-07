Dancing On Ice viewers have called for Stephen Mulhern to ‘permanently’ present after taking over from Phillip Schofield.

The ITV star stepped in to host alongside Holly Willoughby as Phil continues to test positive for coronavirus.

And it appears that Stephen was a huge hit as he made his debut last night (February 6).

Stephen Mulhern replaced Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: Phillip Schofield replaced by Stephen Mulhern

Stephen is known for his appearances on ITV including Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, In For A Penny and Catchphrase.

And he’s only presented with Holly in the past!

Opening the show yesterday, the pair reflected on their time on kids TV together.

Holly said: “You may have heard Phil is isolating, so for the first time ever he won’t be here this week.

“However, the lovely Stephen Mulhern has stepped in!”

Stephen responded: “Can you believe it’s been 16 years since we’ve worked together on kids TV.”

Phillip usually hosts alongside Holly Willoughby (Credit: ITV)

Holly added: “I know! Saturday mornings we used to do, but we’ve grown up now.”

Stephen joked: “Back by no popular demand.”

However, viewers certainly want more of Stephen on the show.

Dancing On Ice viewers demand a ‘change’

Taking to Twitter, one said: “We need Stephen Mulhern to replace Schofield permanently on #DancingOnIce.”

Another added: “@ITV what a refreshing change Stephen Mulhern made last night to #DancingOnIce. Would be great if this becomes a permanent change.”

A third wrote: “Petition for Stephen Mulhern to co-present @dancingonice from now on! Thank you.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “#DancingOnIce Holly was much better presenting with Stephen Mulhern. I thought they had a great vibe and I didn’t fast forward through their bits tonight.”

A fifth posted: “Please tell me Stephen is going to be given a permanent slot on #DancingOnIce? Never thought I would tweet this but I prefer him presenting DOI compared to Phillip!”

A sixth said: “#DancingOnIce it seems to be unanimous that we all prefer Stephen to Phillip. Much better job than Phil I thought too. He’s more down to earth and funnier.”

We need Stephen Mulhern to replace Phillip Schofield!

However, others missed original host Phillip.

One tweeted: “Well done to @StephenMulhern tonight, great job! I did miss @Schofe though, please hurry back!”

Another fan said: “#DancingOnIce isn’t quite the same for me without @Schofe – hope you get better! I don’t think you’ve ever missed a DOI before have you?!”

