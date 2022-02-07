Stephen Mulhern replaced Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice on Sunday night (February 6).

The This Morning host recently tested positive for COVID-19 and left ITV scrambling to find cover for him.

ITV bosses roped in Stephen, who’s best known to viewers for presenting Catchphrase and his appearances on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Phillip Schofield was replaced on Dancing On Ice by Stephen Mulhern (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield breaks silence on Dancing On Ice replacement

During the episode, Stephen poked fun at being Phil’s replacement and teased that he was enjoying taking over.

“I know Phil is watching. Phil, I’m having fun,” said Stephen.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Phillip Schofield confirms Stephen Mulhern will replace him

But the presenter responded on Instagram Stories, telling his ITV co-star: “Not too much fun Mulhern…”

He then issued a jokey threat to his replacement.

“I know where you live,” he quipped.

Stephen and Holly have previously worked together. In fact, they go back longer than Holly and Phil.

The former co-stars fronted Saturday morning kids’ TV shows together in the early 2000s.

Ahead of his Dancing On Ice debut, Stephen shared a throwback picture with Holly on Instagram.

He captioned the snap: “Back with my right-hand woman @hollywilloughby for the first time in 16 years!”

Phillip Schofield threw shade on Instagram over being replaced by Stephen Mulhern (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Vernon Kay, Rochelle Humes, Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson ave filled in for Phil on This Morning since his initial diagnosis last month.

Holly returned to the ITV flagship show last week following a leave of absence to film a new project.

Read more: Phillip Schofield’s Dancing On Ice replacement ‘revealed’ as he shares health update

Elsewhere, Phil made an appearance on This Morning via video call earlier today (February 7) to discuss his diagnosis.

He said he was feeling “absolutely fine” but was “still testing positive”.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV, Sunday, February 13, at 6pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.