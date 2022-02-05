Phillip Schofield has revealed he won’t be hosting Dancing On Ice this Sunday as he’s still testing positive for Covid-19.

He will be replaced by Stephen Mulhern, who will host alongside Holly Willoughby tomorrow night.

And it’s safe to say, viewers are thrilled and very much looking foward to it!

Phillip Schofield replaced on Dancing On Ice

Phil said on his Instagram Stories on Saturday morning: “Did two tests to be absolutely sure,” alongside two lateral flow tests which were positive.

He added: “Sorry @dancingonice.

“Have an amazing show @stephenmulhern it’s SO much fun.”

Fans of the programme were quick to share their thoughts on Twitter.

Many were delighted that Stephen was going to be hosting on Sunday.

One said: “I just read Stephen will present Dancing on Ice alongside Holly this Sunday! I literally cannot wait to see this! @StephenMulhern you’re gonna be amazing.”

Another wrote: “I was over the moon when I heard @StephenMulhern will be co hosting with @hollywills on @dancingonice on Sunday it’s gonna be awesome.”

A third added: “Looking forward to seeing @StephenMulhern host @dancingonice whilst @Schofe recovers from COVID-19.”

However, one told Phil on Twitter: “@Schofe hope you get well soon @dancingonice won’t be the same without you.”

Phil tested positive on Monday (January 31) and was forced to pull out of hosting This Morning for the rest of the week.

He was replaced by Alison Hammond, Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson.

On Monday, Phil appeared on This Morning via video call and spoke about his Covid diagnosis.

At the time, he said: “I’m fine, I haven’t even got a sore throat now. I sneezed twice and that’s it!”

He also admitted feeling worried about Dancing On Ice.

Phil said: “We’re a little bit worried about Dancing On Ice because I’m cutting it a bit fine for Dancing On Ice on Sunday.”

Stephen Mulhern to replace Phillip Schofield

Later in the week, reports claimed Stephen would be replacing Phil if he couldn’t host.

A source told the Mirror: “While Phil is off recovering, Stephen was delighted to be asked to step in to fill his shoes and present alongside Holly.

“He gets on with everyone so bosses are more than happy for him to step up. Everyone’s wishing Phil a quick recovery and hoping to see him back in his rightful place later this month.”

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV, Sunday, February 6, at 6pm.

