Bradley Walsh sparks confusion as he replaces GMB stars: ‘Madness’

ITV viewers were baffled earlier this morning (July 21) when they switched on their tellies for their usual GMB wake-up…and instead were greeted by Bradley Walsh.

Why did The Chase replace GMB this morning? (Credit: ITV)

The Chase usually airs in the evenings on weekdays, but today was bizarrely moved to GMB’s usual 6am-9am slot.

Where is GMB?

Many confused ITV viewers took to Twitter to try and find out what on earth was going on.

“Hold up…where is GMB???” One viewer asked. They tagged @GMB and @ITV in the hope of an answer.

ITV’s flagship news show, GMB, was missing today (Credit: ITV)

Another person humorously tweeted: “Have I overslept til tea time or something? Turned on the TV to be greeted by that silver fox Bradley Walsh and #TheChase. Da fuq is #GMB?”

Someone else had a similar experience: “I had a late one, with a few beers, last night! Put ITV on for GMB and found The Chase. Panic set in as thought I’d overslept til 5pm.”

A fourth also said: “errmmmm, I woke at 8.15, turned to ITV1 hoping to see GMB only to see The Chase on. I had to calculate if I’d missed a day and it was Saturday! What happened?”

Some fans questioned whether the GMB presenters had joined the actors strike that is currently going on.

Others rightly pointed to the Women’s FIFA World Cup as an explanation, which has likewise triggered a scheduling shake-up at the BBC.

Yesterday, BBC Breakfast viewers were similarly outraged when the news programme was dropped from BBC One and moved down to BBC Two instead.

As it turns out, the first match of the World Cup: Philippines vs Switzerland was televised on ITV from 6am to 8am today. The Chase was then added as a filler until the normal schedule resumed with Lorraine at 9am. Makes sense!

