BBC Breakfast pulled off air and replaced as third presenter ‘vanishes’

It’s all change on BBC Breakfast this week – not only has the show been pulled from its usual spot on BBC One but three of its most popular presenters have also disappeared.

The BBC’s first news programme of the day usually airs from 6am to 9.15am on flagship channel BBC One.

However, this morning (July 20), viewers were given the news that it would be moving to the secondary channel BBC Two.

BBC Breakfast was pulled from BBC One today as part of a schedule shake-up (Credit: BBC)

Breakfast pulled from BBC One

Viewers had to switch over to BBC Two at 7.30am today as the programme suddenly changed channels halfway through.

This was to make way for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. The much-anticipated tournament started today in New Zealand.

“We’re jumping over from @BBCOne to @BBCTwo now, where we’ll be with you until 9am…. to make way for the Women’s World Cup,” announced Ben Thompson, who was reading the headlines alongside Naga Munchetty.

Charlie Stayt was missing from BBC Breakfast this morning (Credit: BBC)

BBC news presenter missing

Ben is, of course, not the presenter we are used to seeing alongside Naga. It is normally Charlie Stayt who joins her on the red sofa from Thursday to Saturday, but today he was nowhere to be seen.

That makes him the third regular presenter to have seemingly “vanished” from Breakfast this week.

Earlier this week, Jon Kay, who presents BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday with Sally Nugent was missing. He announced last week that he is going on a two-week family holiday.

Not only that, but beloved weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has also been replaced on the programme all week.

