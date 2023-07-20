Charlie Stayt, Carol Kirkwood and Jon Kay BBC Breakfast
TV

BBC Breakfast pulled off air and replaced as third presenter ‘vanishes’

It's all change!

By Gabrielle Cracknell

It’s all change on BBC Breakfast this week – not only has the show been pulled from its usual spot on BBC One but three of its most popular presenters have also disappeared.

The BBC’s first news programme of the day usually airs from 6am to 9.15am on flagship channel BBC One.

However, this morning (July 20), viewers were given the news that it would be moving to the secondary channel BBC Two.

Ben Thompson and Naga Munchetty presenting Breakfast
BBC Breakfast was pulled from BBC One today as part of a schedule shake-up (Credit: BBC)

Breakfast pulled from BBC One

Viewers had to switch over to BBC Two at 7.30am today as the programme suddenly changed channels halfway through.

This was to make way for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. The much-anticipated tournament started today in New Zealand.

“We’re jumping over from @BBCOne to @BBCTwo now, where we’ll be with you until 9am…. to make way for the Women’s World Cup,” announced Ben Thompson, who was reading the headlines alongside Naga Munchetty.

Charlie Stayt presenting BBC Breakfast
Charlie Stayt was missing from BBC Breakfast this morning (Credit: BBC)

BBC news presenter missing

Ben is, of course, not the presenter we are used to seeing alongside Naga. It is normally Charlie Stayt who joins her on the red sofa from Thursday to Saturday, but today he was nowhere to be seen.

That makes him the third regular presenter to have seemingly “vanished” from Breakfast this week.

Earlier this week, Jon Kay, who presents BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday with Sally Nugent was missing. He announced last week that he is going on a two-week family holiday.

Not only that, but beloved weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has also been replaced on the programme all week.

BBC Breakfast airs every week day from 6am to 9am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Read more: Naga Munchetty under fire from BBC Breakfast viewers for statement on air: ‘Please issue a correction’

YouTube video player

So what do you make of it? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.

Related Topics

BBC BBC Breakfast Charlie Stayt Naga Munchetty

Trending Articles

Celebrity Big Brother star Lauren Harries on Loose Women
Fears for Lauren Harries as her mum asks for prayers amid star’s ‘life-threatening’ condition
Kelsey Parker smiling
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey ‘back with her ex’: ‘She couldn’t ignore her feelings for him’
Nick Benedict / Days Of Our Lives
Days Of Our Lives star Nick Benedict dies on 77th birthday following post-surgery complications
Coronation Street's Stephen, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ how Stephen will get away with his crimes
Holly Willoughby and Judy Finnigan on This Morning
This Morning legend Judy Finnigan blasts Holly Willoughby’s ‘dangerous’ side hustle
Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond on This Morning
ITV in chaos as schedule shake-up sees This Morning pulled off air and viewers livid