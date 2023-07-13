Naga Munchetty under fire from BBC Breakfast viewers for statement on air: ‘Please issue a correction’

Naga Munchetty has been criticised by BBC Breakfast viewers for an apparent incorrect statement she made on air this morning (July 13), with some on social media urging her to issue a correction.

Hosts Naga and Charlie Stayt were discussing the ongoing junior doctor strikes on the show. After a video about the current strikes, Naga began to discuss other industries that have seen strikes.

She said: “Well, we are seeing teachers and police officers amongst some of the industries striking, and this is all leading into pressure on the government and now a decision on how much of a pay rise workers in the public sector will receive this year is expected to be made.

“And it could happen as soon as today.”

Twitter users pointed out Naga’s error

However, police officers aren’t allowed to strike – as many Twitter users pointed out.

One tagged both the show and Naga herself into their tweet, writing: “Please can you issue a correction to your piece on people who are/have been striking – police are legally NOT allowed to strike, contrary to your wording.”

Another simply said: “Police cannot strike. Perhaps correct your statement.”

Another referred to the striking doctors, asking: “Surely there is some law or legislation to stop these strikes? HM forces, police not allowed to strike. These are public servants [who have] taken an oath. At least as with Covid publish numbers of deaths before and during strike action.”

Why can’t the police strike?

After a major police strike in 1918, legislation was passed meaning that police officers couldn’t strike or join a trade union, The Guardian reported.

Police officers in the UK have been banned from striking for over a century (Credit: Unsplash)

In a dispute over a “derisory” pay increase, police officers in Scotland last year withdrew “all goodwill”, as an alternative to taking industrial action. This means that they would claim overtime for any additional hours worked, and would not begin their shifts early. Also, they would refuse to take personal protective equipment or things like radios home with them.

This century, there have been discussions around letting police officers go on strike. One was in 2008 and the other was around a decade later. However, on both occasions there wasn’t a sufficient enough mandate to allow police officers to strike.

