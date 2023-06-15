BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty KICKS co-host Charlie Stayt after embarrassing on-air blunder

There was drama on the BBC Breakfast sofa this morning (June 15) as Naga Munchetty was spotted kicking her co-host Charlie Stayt.

Her shocking action came after Charlie suffered an embarrassing blunder live on-air.

Naga kicked Charlie live on BBC Breakfast this morning (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty kicks Charlie Stayt on BBC Breakfast

The exchange between Charlie and Naga occurred in the midst of a report on child trust funds. The programme was investigating the difficulties faced by the families of disabled children to access their children’s funds due to the mental capacity act.

The report began with case studies from three young people: Ryan, Leo and Jack, whose families spoke about the problems they had experienced. Following this, back in the studio, Naga welcomed barrister Victoria Butler-Cole KC via video to speak on the matter.

While Victoria was explaining the mental capacity act and why it exists, the camera unexpectedly flashed back to Naga and Charlie.

Charlie Stayt had an embarrassing blunder on Breakfast this morning (Credit: BBC)

Clearly unaware that he was in shot, Charlie was slouched over the other end of the sofa, flicking through a newspaper. Catching onto this quickly, Naga then proceeded to desperately kick her co-presenter to make him aware of his blunder. With their whole bodies in shot, her action was clear for everybody at home to see.

However, Charlie somehow did not catch on straight away and Naga was forced to give him another firm kick, whilst awkwardly eyeing the camera.

Good stealth kick from Naga on Charlie here @BBCBreakfast having some camera issues today! pic.twitter.com/34vnIuzFtb — James Thomas (@mcdreeamie) June 15, 2023

Thankfully the screen eventually returned to the barrister. But to make the situation even worse, her video then froze!

Many viewers took to social media to express their amusement at Naga’s action and Charlie’s obliviousness.

“Not so sneaky kick Naga,” one person tweeted, with a cry laughing emoji.

“How did he not notice?!” Agreed someone else.

BBC Breakfast airs from 6am on BBC One.

