Now This Morning viewers are expressing concern for Holly Willoughby

Some This Morning fans have expressed concern for Holly Willoughby this week.

Over the past few days, they have taken to social media to check if the presenter is okay after not looking her ‘usual self’.

Fans concerned about Holly Willoughby

During the presenter’s second week back at work since Phillip Schofield’s dramatic departure, many have commented on social media that she appears to be looking slimmer and paler than before.

One person tweeted: “Holly Willoughby is looking [like] she has lost weight.” They followed up with a worried emoji.

Another concerned fan claimed: “#HollyWilloughby‘s weight loss is evident.”

@thismorning has #HollyWilloughby lost weight. The last few weeks has definitely taken its toll. pic.twitter.com/40mHmUnZqs — Mikey (@whowatme) June 5, 2023

A third said: “Sure I’m not the only one to notice how much weight Holly has lost – I hope she is taking care of herself and her mental health and that she us surrounding herself with people who are kind.”

They also added: “I also hope the negative people notice this and think about their words more carefully!”

The comments come after Holly has been victim to some unpleasant comments online. There have been many calls for her to quit This Morning following her controversial Phillip Schofield speech.

Meanwhile, over on Holly’s Instagram, her latest posts have received similar reactions.

“Looking very slim take care,” commented one follower.

“Holly is looking very thin,” somebody else also said.

Holly has made a point of never discussing her weight, previously stating to the Sunday Times: “I don’t think it’s helpful to the conversation, for women generally. As long as you are healthy and happy, that’s really all that matters. It’s a personal thing for me, and I think that people get obsessive with it.”

This week, Holly appears in good spirits with Dermot O’Leary on This Morning. And it seems fans have picked up on this too. One fan gushed: “Great to see you smiling Holly, a true professional.”

Another told Holly: “Glad you are smiling again.”

Hopefully Holly is putting all the recent stress behind her!

ED! has contacted reps for Holly for comment.

