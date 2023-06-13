Holly Willoughby presenting This Morning and Phillip Schofield being interviewed
‘Humiliated’ Holly Willoughby eyeing ’new chapter’ amid claims she’s ‘nowhere near’ forgiving Phillip Schofield

She's apparently been tempted to quit This Morning

By Gabrielle Cracknell

This Morning star Holly Willoughby is eyeing up a “whole new chapter” following the Phillip Schofield scandal, it has been claimed.

An insider reportedly told Closer that Holly has been “tempted to quit” This Morning, following the “humiliating” drama.

An insider has apparently revealed Holly’s “state of complete turmoil” following the recent drama on This Morning. They claimed that the presenter regularly finds herself “bursting into tears”.

They told Closer: “The last couple of weeks have been humiliating and there have been many times when she’s been tempted to quit.”

Holly Willoughby during This Morning speech
Holly has been left in a “state of complete turmoil”, claims insider (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby eyeing ‘new chapter’ from This Morning

However, they suggested that Holly’s speech on the matter marked a turning-point in her mentality.

Upon her return to the show, Holly said she had been left feeling “shaken” and “let down” by the affair, but expressed a desire to “start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic”.

Echoing these words, the source claimed: “Holly is determined to stay on the show and as far as she is concerned, last week marked the start of a brand new chapter for her. It felt like therapy to get it out in the open.”

Phillip Schofield giving BBC interview
Phillip Schofield quit This Morning last month (Credit: BBC)

‘She’s not going to be pushed around’

There have been widespread calls for Holly to quit the show following the drama. However, the source claimed Holly had no intention of doing so.

She wants to make it work and she wants to help navigate the programme through a really difficult chapter.

“She wants to make it work and she wants to help navigate the programme through a really difficult chapter,” they reportedly said. “A lot of people still want to try to force her out. She knows that. But she is not going to be bullied or pushed around and she’s fuming over the backlash directed at her.”

They went on: “Although Holly is nowhere near able to forgive or forget, she still feels a huge affection for the show, for its staff and for ITV as well. Holly is actually a lot stronger than people give her credit for. She is focused on making sure the show recovers from the problems it has gone through in recent weeks.”

ED! has contacted Holly’s reps for comment on this story.

Read more: Kerry Katona slams Holly Willoughby’s ‘awful’ and ‘heartless’ Schofield speech

YouTube video player

