‘Plus-size moaners’ blasted as GMB debate about bigger people paying more for larger seats gets fiery

On GMB today, things took a fiery turn as a debate about plus-size people paying more for bigger seats on aeroplanes nearly kicked off live on-air.

The hit ITV show returned for another instalment on Thursday morning (July 20) with Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard back to front the episode.

But the show took an awkward turn when the panel started discussing whether or not plus-size people should pay extra for bigger seats when travelling.

GMB today: Panel in plus-size debate

Joining Kate and Ben was body confidence campaigner Queen Mojo and former Miss Great Britain Jen Atkin.

“The issue isn’t weight or any of those things,” Queen Mojo said. “It’s about making those places more accessible, so that plus size people feel seen enough, empowered enough and strong enough to maybe make those lifestyle changes – if they want to,” she added.

Jen then chimed in to say: “If you’re going to pay for it though. At the end of the day my husband is six foot five and he has to pay for it,” she said of his travel experience. Queen Mojo quickly fired in to say: “But that’s a choice.” Jen hit back: “He’s not six foot by choice, he can’t physically fit in his seat.”

‘Why should you be allowed free seats?’ says GMB guest

Queen Mojo then explained: “He can still decide to squeeze up himself, we don’t have that.”

But Jen wasn’t having it during the GMB debate. She said: “He can’t physically fit in a seat and it’s not his fault he’s six foot five, but people who are overweight, I’m not saying it’s always a choice, but why should you be allowed free seats? When other people aren’t allowed that.”

Chiming in to clarify herself, Queen Mojo insisted: “We’re not asking for free seats, we’re asking for the options.” Jen hit back: “There are options, you can pay and sit and larger seats in first class and economy plus.”

Queen Mojo replied: “But the price, the difference between price is completely unfair. Your husband has the choice to sit in the seat and maybe be a bit squeezed up with his knees.

“With plus-size people, I’ve almost cut off circulation from my hips babe, just trying to get that seat closed,” Queen Mojo quipped.

Viewers react to fiery debate

As expected the GMB debate got plenty of viewers talking at home. The show even ran a poll on their Twitter which saw 63% of Brits agree and think plus-size people should pay extra for larger seats. While 37% disagreed.

Rushing to reply section, fans instantly shared their thoughts. One person fumed: “Is inciting body size bashing really the best use of breakfast news time? There are many reasons why people are overweight & the focus should be on helping not shaming them.”

Another raged: “Plus-size moaners should put their energy into action for weight loss as opposed to whining about the cost of their wobble.” A third quipped: “No. Some can be overweight because of medications they take like steroids for cancer etc or strong mental health meds.”

