Susanna Reid sends emotional message to terminally ill friend on GMB amid her ‘final days’

GMB star Susanna Reid sent an emotional message to her terminally ill friend during today’s show (Wednesday, July 19).

The 52-year-old fought back tears as her friend detailed how she’d be spending her final days during the heartbreaking interview.

GMB star Susanna Reid hosts emotional interview

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Susanna fight back tears during an emotional interview. The 52-year-old was speaking to her friend, cancer campaigner Suki Thompson.

Suki has been diagnosed with cancer four times over the past 15 years. However, she has now revealed that she has months, or even weeks, left after her latest diagnosis.

Speaking from her bed in a hospice in Cornwall, Suki detailed how she’s going to be spending her final days. She also noted how she’s going to continue spreading awareness about the disease too.

GMB star Susanna Reid issues emotional message

During an emotional moment, Susanna told Suki how much she means to her. “It’s been a privilege knowing you and being friends with you,” a visibly emotional Susanna said.

She then went on to call Suki an “incredible person”. She then said: “‘What you are doing is so so remarkable. Huge love to you and the family. And just keep going, keep going. Human sunshine.”

Suki was equally as keen to praise her friend. “I am so inspired by having a friend like you Susanna,” she said.

Choking back tears, Susanna replied saying: “You’re the inspiration.”

Susanna’s savage put down

In other Susanna-related news, the presenter recently clashed with a troll on Twitter – and was quick to shut them down after they branded her a “bad presenter”.

Last week, Susanna co-hosted a debate on whether Barbie is a feminist icon. Some viewers were unhappy with the debate.

“The fact you are talking about a Barbie which is a child’s film on a serious news show, shows the public how far your standards have fallen and how bad you have got as a presenter…,” the troll tweeted Susanna. However, Susanna was quick to put them back in their place.

“We run a three hour show packed with serious and lighter news items, interviews, and debates to appeal to a wide range of viewers,” she tweeted.

“Barbie may not be the item that appeals to you, but it will to others. This year I was nominated for a BAFTA, RTS & TRIC award so it seems I’m getting better as a presenter [wink emoji],” she then added.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX. 

Suki Thompson’s Cancer Battle And Sun Protection Mission | Good Morning Britain

