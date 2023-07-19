GMB fans rally round as Martin Lewis halts show and admits ‘I’ve had a stressful couple of weeks’

On GMB today, host Martin Lewis was forced to halt the show as he admitted to having a “stressful couple of weeks”.

The 51-year-old telly fave has become a regular presenter on the hit ITV morning show in recent months. And Martin was back to front the latest instalment on Wednesday (July 19) alongside Susanna Reid.

But minutes into the programme airing, the money-saving expert paused to show after he received a message that left him in tears.

Martin was hosting GMB with Susanna today (Credit: ITV)

GMB today: Marin halts show after ‘stressful’ weeks

Martin returned to the Good Morning Britain studios for the show’s “Wallet Wednesday” segment where he shares his top tips for viewers.

However, as the ITV show began, Martin turned to Susanna to ask if he could “do an aside.” This was because Wallet Wednesday always falls on the day new inflation figures are released.

He then admitted he had “tears in my eyes” after receiving an emotional message from a viewer.

“I’ll be honest. I had some tears in my eyes last night – I’ve had a stressful couple of weeks and I got a lovely message,” Martin said. Susanna then jumped in to ask: “Are you the cost of living crisis hero in action?” to which humble Martin replied: “No, no – this is something else.”

Martin admitted he’s had a ‘stressful couple of weeks (Credit: ITV)

What did Martin say on GMB today?

Martin went on: “Someone says they regularly watch my show and [told me], ‘In 2015, I was sadly and suddenly widowed at the age of 38. I was never able to claim widowed parents allowance due to not actually being married to my long-term partner and received little help from the government to then bring up alone our three children.’

“‘Back in May this year, I saw your information that said a change in the law’ – it was actually a test case that had gone through that changed the rules – ‘now allowed claims for unmarried parents and it’s worth applying to have this backdated.'”

‘I’ve literally cried for about an hour’

Martin continued, reading the message: “‘I did this and today I received a letter from DWP. I have been awarded £34,049.34 in backdated money and this is in my account already.’

“‘I can’t explain my feelings towards this, I’ve literally cried for about an hour and just had to get in touch, thank you so much to you and your team. My kids are growing up now and thanks to your information saying I can claim, I’m now able to help them with their own struggles and studies and housing.'”

Martin read out a message that left him in tears (Credit: ITV)

Martin branded a hero by GMB co-star

After reading out the message, Martin was beaming. He then urged viewers to take note on the financial support they might be eligible for.

Susanna then quipped: “Not all heroes wear capes, some don’t even wear ties,” praising her co-star and poking fun at his casual style and attire on-air. Martin, who was wearing a white shirt and blue blazer for his TV appearance, cheekily replied: “Hey. I shaved for you, the programme, I fully shaved!”

Viewers share concern for Martin

One person shared their concern for Martin after he confessed about a “stressful couple of weeks.” Rushing to Twitter, the viewer penned: “I heard Martin Lewis say he has had a rough few days. Hope all is ok with the Lewis’s.”

Other fans were over the moon to see Martin back on telly. His appearance going down a treat with viewers watching the show at home.

“Well done Martin and thanks so much for all you do,” gushed one person. Another added: “Martin Lewis is ace on @GMB! Nothing gets past him.”

A third chimed in and proclaimed: “Martin is a god send for many. Susanna Reid is always been the best on good morning Britain.” Someone else said: “Thanks Martin, for all your valuable advice.”

