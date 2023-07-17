Richard Madeley reveals his ‘real voice’ on GMB return after being forced to change it

GMB star Richard Madeley revealed his “real voice” during his return to the show today (Monday, July 17).

The 67-year-old also revealed the reason he had been forced to change his real voice too…

Richard and Susanna hosted a debate on accents (Credit: ITV)

GMB star Richard Madeley reveals his real voice

During today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Richard unveiled his “real voice” for the first time. The veteran presenter revealed that he was forced to “tone down” his native Essex accent by his strict father when he was younger.

During a debate on whether or not accents can affect your chances of getting a job, Richard stunned Susanna by speaking in his own native accent.

“It’s certainly true that 25-30 years ago, regional accents could hold people back and lots of people spoke with received pronunciation” Richard said.

“Which is why you upgraded yours,” Susanna joked.

Richard spoke in his real accent (Credit: ITV)

GMB star Richard Madeley reveals why he ditched his accent

It was at this point that Richard revealed why he had changed his accent.

“No, I upgraded mine because my dad was a public school-educated guy,” Richard explained. He then slipped into his native accent.

“And at home in Romford, if I spoke like I spoke in the playground – honestly this is how I spoke – Dad would give me a clip around the ear and say don’t drop your h’s,” he then said.

“So it was parental pressure,” he then added.

Chris was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Richard slammed for ‘patronising’ behaviour

Elsewhere on today’s show, Richard clashed with wildlife presenter Chris Packham. Chris was on the show to discuss his new documentary. In his documentary, Chris speaks to Just Stop Oil protestors.

Chris discussed his views that Just Stop Oil’s protests are encouraging urgent conversations about the environment on today’s show. However, Richard was having none of it. “In this country, we’ve pretty much eliminated coal fire energy. We’re investing squillions in wind power. Our CO2 emissions are at their lowest in the UK since the mid-1850s but China is burning more and more coal,” he claimed.

“Why isn’t Just Stop Oil, instead of preaching to the converted, demonstrating outside the Chinese embassy?” he then asked.

Chris wasn’t bothered by Richard’s accusatory tone. “I think you’re wrong, with respect, about the achievements that we’re seeing in the UK,” he said.

Viewers were quick to praise Chris for shutting Richard down. “Does Madeley have to be rude and patronising toward Chris Packham and making up unstantiated claims he couldn’t back up?” one asked.

