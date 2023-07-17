GMB viewers applaud Chris Packham for shutting down ‘patronising’ Richard Madeley

Many GMB viewers flocked to social media earlier today (July 17) following a tense interaction between Richard Madeley and Chris Packham.

The wildlife presenter made an appearance on GMB today to discuss his upcoming environmental documentary. In the documentary, he will ask the controversial activist group Just Stop Oil ‘if the tactics aren’t working, do we need to change the tactics?’.

Ahead of his new documentary, Chris appeared on GMB to discuss his views that Just Stop Oil’s protests are encouraging urgent conversations about the environment.

Chris Packham was interviewed on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Chris Packham on GMB

However it seemed presenter Richard was having none of it. As he introduced Chris he immediately began listing off “facts”.

“In this country we’ve pretty much eliminated coal fire energy,” he began. “We’re investing squillions in wind power. Our CO2 emissions are at their lowest in the UK since the mid 1850s but China is burning more and more coal.”

“Why isn’t Just Stop Oil, instead of preaching to the converted, demonstrating outside the Chinese embassy?” He finally asked Chris.

Viewers accused Richard Madeley of being “patronising” to Chris Packham (Credit: ITV)

However Richard’s accusatory tone did not seem to intimidate Chris.

He hit back at his interviewer incredibly calmly, explaining: “Two points there. I think you’re wrong, with respect, about the achievements that we’re seeing in the UK. The climate change committee have said we’re not meeting any of our targets. We’re talking about opening a new coal mine in Cumbria and we’re still granting licenses to explore for more oil and gas.”

He then moved on to his second point, saying: “Valid question: are they targeting the right people? That’s the question I’m asking them for a forthcoming documentary for Channel 4.”

Viewers applaud Chris

Many viewers were full of praise for the way Chris had handled the interaction, with many accusing Richard of being “patronising” towards him.

‘Are these protests aimed at the right targets?’ @richardm56@ChrisGPackham says in an upcoming documentary he will ask Just Stop Oil, ‘if the tactics aren’t working, do we need to change the tactics?’ pic.twitter.com/walD4Jql8E — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 17, 2023

One viewer tweeted: “Chris Packam shutting moron Madeley down and dissing the [publication] in one quote. Glorious.”

Another person agreed: “Richard Madeley was highly patronising with his introduction of Chris Packham. Well done Chris for calling out the [publication] on twisting what you said. Madeley can learn alot from Chris and needs to engage both ears and remember he has only 1 mouth for a reason.”

Someone else said: “Does Madeley have to be rude and patronising toward Chris Packham and making up unstantiated claims he couldn’t back up?”

“Managed 10mins, watched Chris Packham embarrass Madeley and Reid,” said a fourth person.

Someone else tweeted: “Chris Packham is ace, easily batting away Madeley this morning.”

However, another wrote: “I like Chris Packham as a broadcaster, but he’s completely wrong on this. There’s nothing peaceful about slowly protesting on roads and blocking traffic, or disrupting live shows and sport and throwing orange oil and confetti. I agree 100% with Richard Madeley.”

