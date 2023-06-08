Richard Madeley to abandon ITV for rival channel amid ongoing furore?

Could Richard Madeley abandon ITV for a rival channel amid ongoing furore? According to a tabloid report, TV personality Richard – who sometimes co-hosts on Good Morning Britain – may be wanted elsewhere.

The Mirror reckons Richard, 67, is reportedly being schmoozed by another broadcaster. And it also reported execs could be “set to make a swoop for him”.

Richard Madeley is a regular relief presenter on for GMB on ITV alongside Susanna Reid (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Richard Madeley to leave ITV?

The report speculating about Richard’s future comes as ITV remains in the headlines following recent fallout concerning This Morning.

The flagship ITV daytime series lost presenter Phillip Schofield after he fronted the show for over 20 years. And following his departure, the programme, execs, and other hosts such as Holly Willoughby have found themselves under fire.

So could conjecture about Richard jumping ship prove true?

Richard and Judy are expected back on screens together later in 2023 (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Richard and Judy back on the box

A couple of weeks ago it was confirmed ITV will air new reality show At Home with The Madeleys later this year.

It is believed it will document Richard and wife Judy Finnigan‘s journey as grandparents. Their daughter Chloe and her husband James Haskell became parents to daughter Bodhi last year.

But despite this commitment, and Richard’s long relationship with ITV going back to when he co-hosted This Morning, the Mirror reckons GB News is keen on bagging Richard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Madeley (@madeleychloe)

The newspaper reports GMB‘s former assistant editor Ben Briscoe wants Richard on board with him. It is claimed Richard was recently invited to the GB News studios last week, too.

It would be a huge coup to bag a name like Richard.

A source is reported to have told the Mirror: “It would be a huge coup to bag a name like Richard. Not only is he a household name, he is a big name on social media thanks to all his off-the-cuff remarks that a lot of younger viewers enjoy sharing.”

ED! has approached a representative for Richard Madeley for comment.

Read more: Richard Madeley lands huge reality TV show with wife Judy and daughter Chloe

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.