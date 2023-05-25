Richard Madeley lands huge reality TV show with wife Judy and daughter Chloe

Richard Madeley will front a new reality TV show with wife Judy and their family, ITV has announced today.

Later this year, At Home with The Madeley’s will invite viewers into the behind the scenes life of TV legends Richard and Judy and their family.

Richard Madeley has landed a new reality TV show (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley reality TV show

ITV confirmed the exciting news about the Madeleys’ new reality TV show this morning (May 25). The four-parter is expected to air on ITVBe later on this year.

ITV gave an introduction to the show: “For the first time, the Madeley’s are opening their doors to a family reality show, as we get to see them as we’ve never seen them before.”

The former This Morning couple will not be the only stars of the show. Their reality series will delve into the drama of their whole family. In particular, Richard and Judy’s daughter Chloe, who is currently going through an important stage of her life, will play a central role.

Chloe welcomed daughter Bodhi last summer with former rugby player husband James Haskell. The 35 year old regularly opens up to fans on social media about the highs and lows of her motherhood journey.

ITV said: “With her parents even more involved in her life and her husband… James Haskell forging a new career as a DJ, Chloe is navigating complex family dynamics, a busy career and motherhood.”

The channel also teased some cute content of Richard and Judy as “doting grandparents”, who we will see accompanying their growing family on holidays and days out.

We will see Richard and Judy as “doting grandparents” (Credit: ITV)

What else is coming to ITV?

The upcoming series is one of three new reality shows coming to our screens this year. ITV will also be bringing us ‘Abbey Clancy‘s Celebrity Homes’, which will welcome us into luxurious celeb mansions. Meanwhile ‘Olivia Marries Her Match’ will document Olivia Attwood‘s extravagent wedding to footballer Bradley Dack.

ITV’s Commissioning Editor for Reality, Amanda Stavri, said: “Bringing even more reality programming to ITVBe and ITVX we are thrilled to announce that Abbey and the Madeleys, with their own individual style, will showcase a real insight into their lives, passions and interests through two brand new commissions.”

