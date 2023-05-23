GMB host Richard Madeley branded ‘disgusting’ as he’s accused of ‘goading’ Gary Lineker over ‘Nazi’ tweet

GMB host Richard Madeley was branded “disgusting” on Twitter today (Tuesday May 23), accused of “goading” guest Gary Lineker.

Viewers rejected Richard‘s “awful” approach to interviewing the Match of the Day host, with suggestions ITV should “get rid”. The social media barracking came about as the 67-year-old was put in his place by Gary, who corrected Richard over his claims about a ‘Nazi’ tweet.

Richard Madeley didn’t seem to impress viewers or Gary Lineker on GMB today (Credit: @GMB Twitter)

GMB today

Gary, whose game show Sitting on a Fortune is returning to ITV, was quizzed about his suspension from the BBC’s flagship football show. Back in March Gary’s social media remarks about language used by Conservative politicians regarding migrants provoked a backlash from Cabinet ministers.

Asked if Gary still stood by his previous comments, the England legend responded: “Already you’ve misrepresented what I said, and that’s what happened because of the Daily Mail headline which caused this furore in the first place.

“I didn’t compare the government to the Nazis, I didn’t talk about the Holocaust. I didn’t do any of that. All I said was, some of the language is not dissimilar to that used back in the thirties in Germany and there is a substantial difference in that.

“But it’s amazing how many people do think that, because they see a front page headline of a newspaper. But that’s water under the bridge now. All is well with the world, it was a very disproportionate story… common sense prevailed.”

‘Nothing more and nothing less than that, Richard’

Gary went on to reply to Richard: “Again you’re using the term about Nazis and trying to connect it with this government. I was talking about some of the language that is not dissimilar and that is very much the case.

“We use the words ‘swarm’, we use the word ‘invasion’, we use the word ‘rapists’. All these for people who are fleeing persecution, fleeing war, awful circumstances. All I was trying to say is that we can use kinder language. And it was nothing more and nothing less than that, Richard.”

Gary Lineker shrugged off ‘Nazi’ claims (Credit: @GMB Twitter)

How GMB viewers reacted

Good Morning Britain viewers seemed weary of having Richard on their screens again.

“Why is @richardm56 still hired by @GMB?” one Twitter user sighed. They continued: “Very obviously goading @GaryLineker #GMB.”

Another viewer seethed: “This is disgusting, get Madeley off. Do better #GMB.”

This is disgusting, get Madeley off.

A third person echoed that point: “About time ITV get rid of Richard Madeley and bring someone in who can actually carry out a proper interview. So embarrassing #GMB.”

Meanwhile, someone else put it: “Madeley is bloody awful on here, get him off my TV #GMB.”

Someone else noticed how Gary’s expression wilted during the chat. “Wow! @GMB you really made Richard take the smile off Gary’s face and the lightness of the interview away, just to look like a poor man’s Piers Morgan #GMB,” they claimed.

And another sympathised: “@GaryLineker handled that interview with such composure & dignity despite RM goading.”

Someone else wrote: “Richard Madeley’s baiting of Gary Lineker was disgusting @GMB, not a good look for your programme.”

ED! has contacted reps for Richard for comment.

GMB airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

