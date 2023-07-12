Susanna Reid’s savage putdown to troll who calls her a ‘bad presenter’ and accuses GMB’s standards of ’falling’

GMB host Susanna Reid had a savage putdown for a troll who called her a “bad presenter” on Twitter today (Wednesday, July 12).

The 52-year-old didn’t hold back – and her followers were loving it!

Susanna was trolled today (Credit: ITV)

GMB host Susanna Reid trolled by viewer

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw the new Barbie movie discussed. Whether or not Barbie is a feminist icon was also discussed. However, not everyone was happy about this.

One troll took to Twitter to slam Susanna for discussing the much-anticipated movie in favour of more “serious” news.

“The fact you are talking about a barbie which is a child’s film on a serious news show, shows the public how far your standards have fallen and how bad you have got as a presenter…,” they tweeted the star.

Susanna didn’t waste any time in hitting back at the troll.

Susanna hit back at the troll (Credit: ITV)

GMB host Susanna Reid hits back

In a tweet for her 901k followers to see, Susanna fired back at the troll.

“We run a three hour show packed with serious and lighter news items, interviews and debates to appeal to a wide range of viewers,” she wrote.

“Barbie may not be the item that appeals to you, but it will to others. This year I was nominated for a BAFTA, RTS & TRIC award so it seems I’m getting better as a presenter [wink emoji],” she then said.

Susanna’s followers were quick to show their support. “I love Barbie talk it’s relevant today as there is a big premier tonight!” one follower then said.

“I generally watch on catch up and although the Barbie piece wasn’t of interest to me, it lightened the mood after some of the harder-hitting articles,” another then said. “Keep up the great work, you’re a fantastic journalist and presenter!” a third told then Susanna.

Zara has been rumoured to appear on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Susanna slams ‘snobby’ Strictly Come Dancing

Elsewhere on today’s show, Susanna took aim at Strictly. It was recently alleged that Love Island star Zara McDermott has been signed up for Strictly 2023.

Susanna branded the decision to not allow Love Island stars on the show (until now) as “snobby”.

“Strictly used to have a ban on featuring structured reality stars as contestants. So it seems Strictly bosses have taken a leaf out of Dancing On Ice’s book for now who have featured an array of ex-Love Islanders, including Maura Higgins and Wes Nelson,” Scarlette Douglas said on the show today.

“It is a bit of a snobby ban isn’t it? Not allowing Love Islanders on,” Susanna then said.

Susanna, of course, appeared on Strictly back in 2013. Paired with Kevin Clifton, they finished in 2nd place.

